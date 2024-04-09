Rogers and Shaw Extend 5G Network in Western Canada

April 3rd marks the one-year anniversary of the Rogers and Shaw merger.

Highlights

  • High-speed internet now accessible to 90,000 more homes.
  • Expanded 5G coverage to over 150 communities in Western Canada.
  • Introduction of Self Protect home security solution to Western Canada.

Canadian companies Rogers and Shaw together have expanded their networks in Western Canada, according to the joint statement released on April 3rd, marking their one-year anniversary of the Rogers and Shaw merger. In April 2023, Shaw Communications was acquired by Rogers Communications, and the company's operations were rebranded to the Rogers brand beginning in July of that year.

Also Read: Rogers Completes First 5G Network Slicing Trial in Canada




Network Expansion Achievements

In one year, the two Canadian companies have expanded and enhanced 5G to over 150 communities, with new coverage spanning 20,000 square kilometres. Additionally, high-speed internet has also been expanded to reach 90,000 more homes, and Shaw Mobile customers have been upgraded to the Rogers 5G network, Rogers said in an official release.

Furthermore, Rogers has continued to invest in technology, including satellite-to-mobile and wildfire detection technology. Leveraging national network and global technology partnerships, Rogers connects every corner of the country, the company said.

Also Read: Rogers and Lynk Claim Canada’s First Satellite-to-Mobile Phone Call

Self Protect expands to Western Canada

In another development, Rogers has expanded its self-managed home security solution, Self Protect, exclusive to Ignite Internet customers, to Western Canada. Self Protect gives customers the ability to have 24/7 live video recording, cameras, and wired doorbell cameras, as well as the ability to connect and control third-party smart products in their home with the Ignite HomeConnect app.

With control and seamless integration into Ignite TV and Internet, customers can now easily keep an eye on their home from anywhere, Rogers said on Monday.

Also Read: Rogers Activates 5G Coverage on Highway 16 in British Columbia

Future Outlook

While Rogers is a major player in Canada, Shaw Communications served Western Canada, and now, with the merger, both companies have joined forces to invest in 5G Networks and Fibre Internet Infrastructure across Western Canada.

According to the website, for now, the Rogers and Shaw brands will coexist, but over time customers will see the Rogers brand become more prevalent within Shaw products, services, and offerings.

