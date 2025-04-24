Vodafone Idea to Deploy Cisco-Powered MPLS Transport Network to Boost 4G, 5G Performance



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a partnership with global networking and security company Cisco to overhaul its network infrastructure. The collaboration aims to enhance network agility, efficiency, and scalability while significantly improving user experience for both consumers and enterprises.

Next-Gen MPLS Network for Connectivity

As part of the partnership, Vi will deploy a Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)-based transport network powered by Cisco. This infrastructure is expected to boost network reliability, optimise data traffic management, and enable seamless digital experiences across India.

Enhanced Experience for Users

For Consumers

"This collaboration will also enable Vi to efficiently manage high volumes of data traffic, offering consumers and businesses an improved level of network performance and stability. With these advancements, consumers will enjoy faster, more reliable internet connections for high-quality video streaming, online gaming, video calls and everyday browsing," the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

For Businesses

"For businesses, from startups to large enterprises, the network will offer secure, seamless, connectivity that powers daily operations, enhances productivity and supports the demands of a digital-first world."

Future-Proof Infrastructure with Cisco

"Our collaboration with Cisco demonstrates our commitment to staying at the forefront of network technology," said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vi. "Cisco's proven expertise in MPLS solutions will empower our network to automate critical network functions, optimize traffic management, and rapidly adapt to changing market demands. This robust transport network is designed to meet the challenges of modern network environments, ensuring high performance, reliability, and security. This project highlights the power of combining robust technology with forward-thinking vision."

Cisco echoed the sentiment. "Building a 4G/5G backhaul network is essential for seamless connectivity. With Cisco's IP / MPLS solutions, Vi can deliver faster, more reliable and scalable digital experiences across India. Our collaboration with Vi is powering a future-ready network, one that meets the evolving needs of users," said Gordon Thomson, Vice President, Service Provider – EMEA, Cisco.

Vi to Streamline Network Operations

According to the statement, this improved network performance will ensure that both consumers and businesses can rely on Vi for consistent and high-quality digital experiences.

Cisco added that by leveraging its "advanced networking solutions, Vi will be able to further streamline network operations, reduce costs, and accelerate service innovation through dynamic, software-driven management."

The integration of Cisco's MPLS technology is not only a strategic enhancement of current network capabilities but also a forward-looking initiative that lays the groundwork for future advancements in connectivity and digital services, the official release said.

