Deutsche Telekom Turns Anonymised Network Data into Music with AI

The German operator announced that its mobile network now has its own melody as it unveiled the Melody of Europe, a composition that transforms mobile network data into music.

Deutsche Telekom uses artificial intelligence (AI) to translate anonymised mobile network data from Europe into music. The German operator announced that its mobile network now has its own melody as it unveiled the "Melody of Europe," a composition that transforms mobile network data into music. Using AI and anonymised data from ten European capitals, the project audibly symbolises connections within Europe. "The idea was to make the network audible and thus also symbolically depict connections within Europe," Deutsche Telekom said in a statement on Monday.

Transforming Data into Music

"We are excited to bring this project to life, showcasing how technology and creativity can come together to form a powerful symbol of unity," said Dominique Leroy, Deutsche Telekom Board Member for Europe. "The 'Melody of Europe' is a reflection of our commitment to connecting people and communities across the continent."

Creation of Melody of Europe

The melody, created by mapping over 109 billion mobile network activities such as calls, texts, and data usage into musical notes, reflects the rhythms of Deutsche Telekom's 5G-powered network. This data, originating from both local customers and roaming users, was collected across the capital cities of these countries over a one-month period, mostly in June 2024, the German operator explained.

Deutsche Telekom closely collaborated with Hungarian data scientist Milan Janosov, who led the effort to translate data into sound, while AI-composer software shaped it into a classical music piece. The result was enhanced by sound designers and paired with the work of media artist Hayk Zakoyan, who created a 3D animation featuring iconic landmarks from each capital.

"Melody of Europe" exemplifies how human expertise and AI capabilities can synergise to produce something unique and meaningful," commented Janosov.

Europe's network as the foundation

Deutsche Telekom says the foundation of the "Melody of Europe" is its network across Europe. Currently, 72 percent of people in Telekom's ten European subsidiaries outside Germany have access to 5G, a number projected to increase to 95 percent by 2027. In Germany, 5G coverage already reaches nearly 98 percent of the population. Across Germany and its European subsidiaries, Telekom says it is on track to provide over 10 million households with 5G connectivity by the end of this year.

The "Melody of Europe" will debut live in Berlin on November 27, 2024, performed by e-violinist vio-LINE and DJ Carter at Deutsche Telekom's "Network Day."

