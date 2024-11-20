Deutsche Telekom Launches Magenta AI Powered by Perplexity



Deutsche Telekom has launched Magenta AI, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature integrated into its MeinMagenta app. Launched in collaboration with Perplexity, Telekom says the tool provides real-time answers to complex queries, replacing traditional search results with concise, sourced responses.

"Magenta AI in the MeinMagenta app is launched in cooperation with Perplexity. Deutsche Telekom is thus bringing one of the booming AI companies into its portfolio and making it available to all customers free of charge," the operator announced on Tuesday.

Discover Section

Magenta AI also features a curated selection of articles in the app's "Discover" section, helping users build knowledge in a fun, interactive way. The service is available to all Telekom customers free of charge, with a focus on providing answers not only related to Telekom services but also for personal inquiries.

"This is the starting signal for Magenta AI. In this way, we optimise the customer experience and support customers in their daily search for relevant information. Not only on topics related to Telekom and its contract. But also for questions that interest them privately," says Wolfgang Metze, Managing Director for Private Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH.

Access to Perplexity Pro

In addition, users can access Perplexity’s Pro version through Magenta Moments, which includes enhanced features like access to additional AI models and unlimited file uploads. According to Telekom, this promotion, which offers a EUR 240 value, will be available until spring 2025.

“Germany is one of our strongest markets and we experience people in this country as very open to AI applications. But many of them don't know Perplexity yet. With the integration into the MeinMagenta app, this will change and we can introduce our new way of searching to many new users. We are convinced that with Perplexity they will have a lot of fun finding answers to their questions and discovering new topics," comments Ryan Foutty, Head of Consumer Business Development and Partnerships at Perplexity.

Deutsche Telekom says it aims to make AI technology more accessible and user-friendly, providing customers with a safe and intuitive tool to explore the digital world.

Growing Footprint in Europe

Germany-based Deutsche Telekom is not the only operator in Europe to partner with Perplexity to integrate AI into its app. Earlier, Spain-based Telefonica, through its corporate venture capital arm, also invested an undisclosed sum in Perplexity. Telefonica also aims to integrate Perplexity to offer an AI-powered answer engine to its customers.