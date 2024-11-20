Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Begin Nationwide 4G Densification: Report



Frog Cellsat is reportedly supplying 4G equipment to Indian telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) as private telecom operators intensify their network densification efforts across the country. The Noida-based company is supplying digital repeaters, network accessories, in-building solution (IBS) components, and ultra-lean site (ULS) antennae to telecom operators, according to an ET report.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea's Focus on 4G

"Airtel has recently concluded a very large RFP (request for proposal) for 4G expansion. Similarly, Vi has also concluded an RFP recently, which is mostly for 4G. So we are supplying 4G equipment to Airtel and Vi in all circles. 4G is proving to be more reliable for subscribers and operators are also not actively focusing on 5G," the report quoted Konark Trivedi, MD and CEO of Frog Cellsat, as saying.

However, he reportedly declined to comment on whether the company has won deals from the telcos as part of their recently concluded RFP. "We keep getting orders the entire year and keep supplying continuously. It is a routine process."

Revenue Growth for Frog Cellsat

Airtel, the company's largest client, accounted for up to 70 percent of Frog Cellsat's revenue in FY 2023-24. However, its share is expected to drop to 55 percent by FY 2025-26 as the vendor secures major contracts to deploy solutions like distributed antenna systems (DAS) at prominent metro stations and airports, according to the chief executive, the report further said.

"Growth has happened from other customers. This (Airtel's) ratio might go down to about 55 percent but they will remain as our largest customer," Trivedi reportedly said, adding that Vodafone Idea's financial turmoils have resulted in a "significant reduction" in volumes.

Longstanding Partnership with Airtel and Vi

"Once, Airtel and Vodafone Idea were our equal-sized customers. But that changed. Jio earlier used to work with Samsung, and now they work with different vendors," he said, according to the report.

According to industry data, as of October 13, 2024, 8.09 lakh mobile towers have been installed across India. The company has been a supplier to Airtel and Vi for the past 18 years, the chief executive reportedly said.