Temenos Brings On-Premises Generative AI for Banks with Nvidia



SaaS Cloud Banking company Temenos, specialising in enterprise software for banks and financial services, has announced the launch of its high-performance on-premises generative AI, built on Nvidia's AI platform. This offering gives banks the ability to process unstructured data securely and efficiently. According to the company, the new solution enables banks to transform data into real-time insights, delivering personalised, customer-centric services with full control over their data.

Transforming Banking with On-Premises Generative AI

"Temenos will deploy its own generative AI on premises on Nvidia's accelerated computing platform, providing banks with exceptional speed and precision in delivering AI-driven services," the Switzerland-based company announced on Tuesday.

Temenos generative AI is executed using Nvidia NIM microservices, part of the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform. This platform provides optimised AI inference throughput and latency, as well as facilitated deployment, scaling, monitoring and management of AI models.

Nvidia's AI Platform Powers Temenos' GenAI

The company says its generative AI solutions on Nvidia's platform offer banks the flexibility to scale their AI capabilities and meet customer demands quickly, supporting more effective, responsive and compliant banking. With the high-performance Nvidia AI platform, Temenos says it is helping banks future-proof their operations and elevate the customer experience.

Barb Morgan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Temenos, commented, "This collaboration exemplifies the strength of combining Temenos' banking expertise with Nvidia's industry-leading AI infrastructure, giving banks powerful tools to serve customers in real-time with precision and control. At Temenos, we believe in responsible, customer-centric AI that empowers banks to innovate on their own terms. With Nvidia, we're helping enable banks to unlock the future of financial services—where data-driven insights meet unparalleled performance and customer-centric innovation."

Malcolm deMayo, Vice President of Global Financial Services at Nvidia, said, "AI is reshaping financial services, letting banks reimagine customer interactions and optimise secure, scalable and efficient operations. With Temenos’s integration of Nvidia NIM microservices, banks can access real-time insights, identify areas for improvement, and deliver more personalized and responsive customer experiences."

Explainable AI Integrated in Key Banking Solutions

Explainable AI is embedded in multiple areas within Temenos solutions including credit scoring, anti-money laundering, payment exceptions, customer engagement and cross-selling. Temenos generative AI solutions can give business users instant access to unique insights and reports, enabling them to transform operations, increase productivity and enhance customer experience, the company explained.

Additionally, Temenos generative AI solutions will run on Nvidia's verified deployment architecture, allowing them to be distributed and deployed by Nvidia's network of partners, the company said.

What is Explainable AI?

Explainable AI (XAI) refers to artificial intelligence systems designed to provide human-understandable explanations for their decision-making processes.