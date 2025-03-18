Government Confident of Vodafone Idea’s 4G and 5G Expansion Plans: Report

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expresses confidence in Vi’s expansion plans while highlighting the need for healthy competition in India’s telecom sector.

Highlights

  • The company has yet to clear Rs 6,090.7 crore in bank guarantees or Rs 5,493.2 crore in cash payments for 2015 spectrum dues.
  • Scindia refrains from commenting on a potential Rs 1 lakh crore AGR dues waiver.
  • Vi launches 5G in Mumbai and promotes Unlimited 5G data plans.

The Union Minister for Communications has expressed confidence in Vodafone Idea's 4G and 5G network expansion plan, emphasising the importance of maintaining healthy competition in the telecom market. "Vodafone Idea has successfully raised Rs 20,000-25,000 crore in equity and is expected to proceed with its expansion plans," Jyotiraditya Scindia told Moneycontrol in an interaction on March 18.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Goes Live With Dedicated 5G Page and Unlimited 5G Plans in Mumbai




Healthy Competition in Telecom Market

"We own roughly about 23 percent of Vodafone Idea. Today, Vodafone Idea is about 9.5 percent of the mobile market. Our outlook towards Vodafone is that we, the Government of India, believe that there must be healthy competition in the telecom market. There are very few markets in the world that have four players. India is one such vibrant market. We have four players," Scindia was quoted as saying.

Regarding Vodafone Idea's debt-funding plans—reportedly dependent on government relief on past AGR dues—Scindia reportedly said, "...that is the company's outlook." However, he refrained from commenting on reports about a potential Rs 1 lakh crore AGR dues waiver, saying,"...at this point, I will not comment on that because that's not on my table."

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Fails to Provide Rs 6,090 Crore Bank Guarantee to DoT: Report

Vi Failed to Submit BGs

However, according to recent reports, Vi has not submitted the required bank guarantee (BG) of Rs 6,090.7 crore or made a cash payment of Rs 5,493.2 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the shortfall in its 2015 spectrum auction payments by the March 10, 2025, deadline.

Also Read: The Internet or Just Cached Data: What Are Users Actually Using?

Gear Up Mumbai for Lightning-Fast Connectivity With Vi 5G

Vi has started rolling out 5G in Mumbai, with the operator unveiling its Unlimited 5G data plans on its website. Vi Customer Care also posted a video on X, captioned "Gear up, Mumbai. #Vi #ComingSoon," on March 18.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

