Government Confident of Vodafone Idea’s 4G and 5G Expansion Plans: Report



The Union Minister for Communications has expressed confidence in Vodafone Idea's 4G and 5G network expansion plan, emphasising the importance of maintaining healthy competition in the telecom market. "Vodafone Idea has successfully raised Rs 20,000-25,000 crore in equity and is expected to proceed with its expansion plans," Jyotiraditya Scindia told Moneycontrol in an interaction on March 18.

Healthy Competition in Telecom Market

"We own roughly about 23 percent of Vodafone Idea. Today, Vodafone Idea is about 9.5 percent of the mobile market. Our outlook towards Vodafone is that we, the Government of India, believe that there must be healthy competition in the telecom market. There are very few markets in the world that have four players. India is one such vibrant market. We have four players," Scindia was quoted as saying.

Regarding Vodafone Idea's debt-funding plans—reportedly dependent on government relief on past AGR dues—Scindia reportedly said, "...that is the company's outlook." However, he refrained from commenting on reports about a potential Rs 1 lakh crore AGR dues waiver, saying,"...at this point, I will not comment on that because that's not on my table."

Vi Failed to Submit BGs

However, according to recent reports, Vi has not submitted the required bank guarantee (BG) of Rs 6,090.7 crore or made a cash payment of Rs 5,493.2 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the shortfall in its 2015 spectrum auction payments by the March 10, 2025, deadline.

Gear Up Mumbai for Lightning-Fast Connectivity With Vi 5G

Vi has started rolling out 5G in Mumbai, with the operator unveiling its Unlimited 5G data plans on its website. Vi Customer Care also posted a video on X, captioned "Gear up, Mumbai. #Vi #ComingSoon," on March 18.