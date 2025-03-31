Nokia to Upgrade Vodafone Idea’s Optical Transport Network for Enhanced 4G and 5G Rollout



Nokia today announced that it will upgrade and expand Vodafone Idea Limited's (VIL) optical transport network across key metro and regional locations in India. The upgrade will enhance 4G capacity, modernise the network with greater flexibility and efficiency, and boost VIL's 5G rollout using Nokia's optical networking solutions, the company said in a statement on Monday, March 31.

Key Technologies in the Upgrade

As part of the upgrade, Nokia will deploy its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform along with CDC-F 2.0 wavelength switching technology. The deployment also includes photonic service engine (PSE-Vs) super-coherent optics, Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM), and Optical Transport Network (OTN) solutions to ensure VIL's customers continue to experience great connectivity even during peak usage times, the Finnish network gear vendor said.

Enhancing Scalability and Efficiency

Nokia's solution will enable network's scalability, allowing VIL to transition from C-band to C+L band without major infrastructure changes. According to Nokia, this deployment will enhance efficiency while reducing operational costs. The project also integrates energy-efficient technologies and automated deployment processes to support sustainability initiatives.

Impact on Customers and Network Performance

"Nokia's innovative optical solutions align perfectly with our goal to enhance customer experience and ensure robust network readiness for future demands. With Nokia's advanced optical network solutions, we are excited to build an agile, high-capacity and future-ready network that will support India's digital transformation and drive innovation across sectors," said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea Limited.

"Our cutting-edge 1830 PSS technology will ensure their (VIL's) readiness to deliver multi-terabit data growth and support upcoming quantum-safe services for their enterprise customers. This significant milestone with VIL, further cements Nokia's leadership in India's optical transport market and commitment to enabling next-generation connectivity in India," said Sang Xulei, Vice President and Head of Network Infrastructure at Nokia Asia Pacific.

