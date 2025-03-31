Nokia to Upgrade Vodafone Idea’s Optical Transport Network for Enhanced 4G and 5G Rollout

The upgrade will enhance 4G capacity, modernise the network, and accelerate Vodafone Idea's 5G rollout using Nokia’s optical networking solutions.

Highlights

  • Nokia to deploy its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) with CDC-F 2.0 wavelength switching.
  • Enhanced 4G capacity and accelerated 5G rollout across metro and regional locations.
  • Transition from C-band to C+L band without major infrastructure changes.

Nokia to Upgrade Vodafone Idea’s Optical Transport Network for 4G and 5G Rollout
Nokia today announced that it will upgrade and expand Vodafone Idea Limited's (VIL) optical transport network across key metro and regional locations in India. The upgrade will enhance 4G capacity, modernise the network with greater flexibility and efficiency, and boost VIL's 5G rollout using Nokia's optical networking solutions, the company said in a statement on Monday, March 31.

Also Read: Monetising 4G and 5G: Key Takeaways to Date and What’s Next?




Key Technologies in the Upgrade

As part of the upgrade, Nokia will deploy its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform along with CDC-F 2.0 wavelength switching technology. The deployment also includes photonic service engine (PSE-Vs) super-coherent optics, Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM), and Optical Transport Network (OTN) solutions to ensure VIL's customers continue to experience great connectivity even during peak usage times, the Finnish network gear vendor said.

Enhancing Scalability and Efficiency

Nokia's solution will enable network's scalability, allowing VIL to transition from C-band to C+L band without major infrastructure changes. According to Nokia, this deployment will enhance efficiency while reducing operational costs. The project also integrates energy-efficient technologies and automated deployment processes to support sustainability initiatives.

Also Read: Indian Government to Raise Stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99 Percent

Impact on Customers and Network Performance

"Nokia's innovative optical solutions align perfectly with our goal to enhance customer experience and ensure robust network readiness for future demands. With Nokia's advanced optical network solutions, we are excited to build an agile, high-capacity and future-ready network that will support India's digital transformation and drive innovation across sectors," said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea Limited.

"Our cutting-edge 1830 PSS technology will ensure their (VIL's) readiness to deliver multi-terabit data growth and support upcoming quantum-safe services for their enterprise customers. This significant milestone with VIL, further cements Nokia's leadership in India's optical transport market and commitment to enabling next-generation connectivity in India," said Sang Xulei, Vice President and Head of Network Infrastructure at Nokia Asia Pacific.

Also Read: Are Vodafone Idea’s Cheap Plans and Top 4G Network Paying Off? Here’s What Subscriber Stats Show

Also Read Nokia Series:

1. Nokia Completes 5G Equipment Deliveries for Vodafone Idea, Gears Up for March 2025 Launch

2. Vodafone Idea Deploys Nokia’s AI-Powered MantaRay SON Solution for 4G, 5G

3. Nokia to Deploy 3,300 New Sites for Vodafone Idea by March 2025

4. Vodafone Idea Selects Nokia to Enhance and Expand IP Backhaul Network

 

