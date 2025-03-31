reliance jio will end this offer today

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, will end the free JioHotstar offer today. JioHotstar is available for users recharging with prepaid plans that cost Rs 299 or more. This offer was announced by Jio two weeks back ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 start. With Jio prepaid plans, users are getting free access to JioHotstar for watching the IPL 2025 and other content library of JioHotstar until today. This offer was announced only till March 31, 2025, and there has been no communication over the extension of the offer. Alongside this offer, if you are recharging with a 2GB daily data plan, then you are also eligible to get ulimited 5G data from the company.









JioHotstar Plans from Jio

Apart from this offer, if users want free JioHotstar from Reliance Jio, they can go for the Rs 949, Rs 195, and Rs 100 plans from the company. These three plans will be available even after March 31, 2025. The Rs 195 and Rs 100 plans are data vouchers, while the Rs 949 plan comes with service validity.

The Rs 949 plan from Jio offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 84 days. The Rs 195 plan comes with 15GB of data and the Rs 99 plan comes with 5GB of data. The validity of both the data packs is 90 days and users will get the JioHotstar access for 90 days only. Users can recharge with the plan again in the future after its expiry to get access to JioHotstar Mobile again.

Users are recharging with the JioHotstar plans currently to be able to watch the Indian Premier League. The cricket tournament has already started and the league is already reaching an interesting point. This is the last day to take advantage of the free JioHotstar offer from Reliance Jio. If you have any doubts around the offer, you can reach out to the customer care team of Reliance Jio.