Jio Comes on Top for Various Metrics in TRAI’s Tests

Reliance Jio, the number one telecom operator in India, has emerged as the top player in the tests conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This time, TRAI conducted independent drive tests (IDT) for several cities including highways of Madhya Pradesh LSA, Karnataka LSA, Delhi LSA, Andhra Pradesh LSA, Delhi LSA, and railway routes of Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Punjab in January 2025. TRAI conducted these drive tests to assess the quality of service provided by telecom operators for voice and data services.









Reliance Jio managed to get a 99% score in call setup success rate (CSSR). It is worth noting that Bharti Airtel also scored pretty high, and in several instances, more than Jio in the CSSR. But both Airtel and Jio were in the range of 99%, which means almost an identical performance. When it came to download speeds for the users, Reliance Jio was ahead in every telecom circle from the competitors. This is also by a huge margin, likely due to availability of free 5G in almost every corner of the country.

Bharti Airtel did impress with its average upload speeds, which were better than Reliance Jio's scores in almost every circle. Unfortunately, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel remained behind Airtel and Jio quite signficantly. Bharti Airtel had the best CSSR in the Jabalpur and Raipur-Bilaspur-Raigarh highway.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel both have their strengths. If you were to take into account the studies done by Opensignal, Jio is again the best telecom operator when it comes to 4G and 5G availability and network coverage in India. Vodafone Idea needs to catch up fast here and the company is trying to do just that. Vi has also launched 5G in Mumbai and will launch it in more circles in the coming months.