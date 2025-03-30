Vodafone Idea Opens 100-Seater Call Center in Madhya Pradesh: Report



Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Saturday, March 29, inaugurated a new 100-seater inbound call center in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, aiming to enhance customer service and create employment opportunities for local residents, ET Telecom reported, citing an official company statement.

Vi Expands Customer Service Operations

"This marks a significant investment by the company in the local economy, resulting in the creation of employment opportunities for local residents," Vi reportedly said in an official statement, emphasising its commitment to operational efficiency and improved customer experience in the Madhya Pradesh circle. The new facility will handle inbound and outbound calls, along with back-office operations.

Vi operates contact centers in multiple Indian cities, including Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mohali. The Ashoknagar center further strengthens its customer support network.

Vi Foundation Financial Literacy Program

Coinciding with the call center's launch, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated Vi Foundation's financial literacy initiative, 'Jaadu Ginni Ka,' designed to equip people with essential money management skills, the report stated.

"The Ashoknagar call centre is now open and operational. We are committed to developing the skills of our diverse team of recruits through comprehensive training. This initiative demonstrates our dedication to empowering individuals through meaningful employment and supporting local economies," Abhijit Kishore, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vodafone Idea, was quoted as saying in the report.

"We are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families in Ashoknagar, and to build a brighter future for the community here, by concentrating on financial literacy and empowerment," Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea and Director, Vi Foundation, was quoted as saying in the report.

Jaadu Ginni Ka Program

Launched in 2017, 'Jaadu Ginni Ka' addresses financial literacy gaps through regional language training, interactive learning, and community outreach. In Ashoknagar, the initiative will be implemented via two models: 'Sath-Sath Master Trainers' and 'Gali-Gali Gaon-Gaon' mobile van sessions. Covering four blocks—Ashoknagar, Isagarh, Chanderi, and Mungaoli—the six-month program will educate residents on budgeting, savings, government schemes, and digital transactions, according to the report.