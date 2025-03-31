Jio 5G in 26 GHz band Launched in 21 States/UTs of India: List with Cities Here

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has launched 5G in 26 GHz band or mmWave (milimeter wavelength) frequency in 21 states and union territories of India. Jio's 5G in the 3.3 GHz band is available in every telecom circle. The mmWave band is more expensive to deploy and requires a much denser network infrastructure for coverage. The 26 GHz band or mmWave band will majorly be used by enterprises for specialised use cases. It is because every consumer use case today can be satisfied with the 3.3 GHz band or the C-band 5G networks. Here's the list of states where it's 5G is available.









Jio 5G in mmWave Band or 26 GHz band States, Cities and Area List

This is the list of states where Jio's 5G in 26 GHz band or mmWave band is available - Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Orissa, Tripura, Nagaland, and Delhi.

As for the list of cities and area, check the image below.

Note that Jio will also offer the 26 GHz band 5G services to enterprises who need it on a request basis. Reliance Jio has previously confirmed that it launched the mmWave 5G in all the telecom circles to meet the minimum rollout obligations (MRO) set by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Reliance Jio has more than 170 million 5G customers (as per company data for quarter ending December 31, 2024). The telco's 5G user base is expected to surpass 230-250 million by the end of FY26. Jio has deployed three different bands for providing 5G services in India - 700 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz band. As per Opensignal, Jio's 5G availability is the highest in India. Apart from Jio, only Airtel has deployed 5G across India. Vodafone Idea (Vi) is still in the intial stages of the 5G rollout while BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is yet to start.