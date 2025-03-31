VNT Eyes 20 Percent Growth in 2025–26 With Expanding Solar and Telecom Footprint

Reported by Kripa B

VNT specialises in energy management solutions, providing innovative and sustainable technologies across the solar, telecom, and EV sectors.

Highlights

  • VNT expects over 20 percent growth in the upcoming fiscal year.
  • Contributed to over 55 GW of global solar installations.
  • Powers 250,000 telecom sites in India and 4,500 internationally.


VNT, an energy management solutions company, said it is poised to grow by over 20 percent in the upcoming fiscal year, driven by its presence in the Solar, Electric Vehicle (EV), and Telecom sectors.

Strengthening Global Presence

VNT says it has played a critical role in over 55 GW of solar installations worldwide and continues to bolster operations in India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and the Americas. In telecom, the company has powered over 250,000 sites in India and 4,500 internationally, integrating solar solutions to cut carbon emissions.

Advancing Renewable Energy and EV Solutions

Furthermore, the company said it is pushing forward with digitisation in renewable energy, leveraging high-end Power Plant Controllers (PPC) and SCADA systems to optimise efficiency and sustainability through smart grid integration and advanced monitoring systems. Additionally, VNT is ramping up its EV infrastructure, deploying charging stations nationwide.

Commitment to Sustainability

Focused on a greener future, VNT says it continues to drive sustainable innovations aimed at reducing carbon footprints and enhancing global energy efficiency.

With over 25 years of expertise, VNT specialises in energy management solutions, providing innovative and sustainable technologies across the solar, telecom, and EV sectors, according to the official release dated March 31, 2025.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

