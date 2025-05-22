Elisa 5.5G Mobile Network, GFiber-Taara 20 Gbps Optical Link, Vodafone-Fortinet Secure Work and More



From 5G advancements and quantum communication breakthroughs to sustainability initiatives and cybersecurity partnerships, these updates reflect the industry's rapid evolution and strategic priorities. Here are the latest developments in the global telecom and technology sectors:

Also Read: Infobip Enhances AI Capabilities, E& Customer Engagement Hub, Oracle Conversational Experiences









1. Elisa Expands 5G Advanced Network to Mobile Customers in Finland

Finnish operator Elisa has made 5.5G (5G Advanced) mobile broadband subscriptions available to consumer customers, in addition to business customers, for the first time. Elisa's 5G Advanced service has been accessible for residential (home) internet connections in major cities since February and is now being expanded. The company stated that consumer customers can now also access the 5.5G mobile service.

Also known as 5G Advanced, the 5.5G technology offers a significant upgrade over current 5G services, notably increasing both upload and download speeds. While 5G has primarily focused on download capacity, the growing demand for cloud services, social media, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications has shifted attention to uplink performance, Elisa explained.

To access 5.5G, users need a compatible subscription and device. Elisa anticipates an increasing number of 5.5G-ready phones and routers as manufacturers adapt to the new standard.

"The 5G network led to increases in download speeds, but customers are also demanding faster data transfers in the other direction as well," the telco noted in a statement on February 27, adding, "Elisa customers are the first consumers in the world to use 5.5G for their home internet connections in the Helsinki region."

"One significant driver for 5.5G is the increase in the use of AI, which has increased the amount of upstream data transfer in the network," explained Kalle Lehtinen, Chief Technology Officer at Elisa.

Elisa noted that at the end of February 2025, it opened its 5.5G network to bring this new technology to Finnish home and corporate internet connections, as well as to mobile phone subscriptions. Upload speeds over 5.5G are several times faster than with previous technologies.

2. E& Launches Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS)

E& announced the launch of Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS) at the World Crises & Emergency Management Summit 2025, organised by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA). Designed as a managed, end-to-end service, BCaaS helps organisations across government and private sectors identify threats, implement effective response mechanisms, and maintain operational resilience in times of disruption.

The new service offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS), crisis management planning, Disaster Recovery (DR) sites, compliance support for certifications like ISO 22301 and NCEMA 7000, and specialised resilience training. "Customers have the flexibility to purchase either the complete suite or select components of the core services," E& said on April 11, 2025.

The introduction of BCaaS is an extension of e&’s strategic focus on equipping organisations with the tools needed to navigate today's unpredictable challenges, the company added.

3. Virgin Media O2 Cuts Operational Carbon Emissions by 56 Percent

Virgin Media O2 has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by more than half (56 percent) against its 2020 baseline. The announcement, made to mark Earth Day, highlights the company's progress toward its near-term Science Based Target of cutting operational emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 90 percent by 2030.

"This is part of the company’s overall ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its products, operations, and supply chain by the end of 2040, which is 10 years ahead of the UK’s net zero goal," Virgin Media O2 said on April 22, 2025.

4. GFiber and Taara Trial Taara Lightbridge Link to Achieve 20 Gbps Speeds

GFiber Lab, Google Fiber's innovation unit, has partnered with wireless optical technology company Taara, a recent spinout from X (Alphabet's moonshot factory), to test wireless optical communication technology capable of delivering fiber-like speeds without physical cables.

The technology, known as Taara Lightbridge, uses a laser to transmit data through the air, offering a powerful alternative to traditional wired connections. Designed for use in environments where fiber installation is difficult—such as dense urban centers, remote areas, or disaster zones—the solution aims to extend high-speed internet access to previously underserved or hard-to-wire locations.

During a four-week trial in San Francisco (November–December 2024), a 4.5-mile link between two buildings delivered fiber-grade speeds of up to 20 Gbps in favourable weather. Using a suite of network monitoring tools, cameras, and weather sensors, GFiber evaluated performance metrics including throughput, latency, and environmental resilience.

"Taara delivered a rock-solid 20 Gbps connection on clear days with ultra-low latency and zero packet loss – on par with the best wired networks," GFiber wrote in a blog post on April 23, 2025. A microwave backup is planned to ensure resilience in adverse weather.

Also Read: Verizon Frontline Network Slice; Swisscom Cisco AI Agents; Rogers 5G Subway Coverage and More

5. NEC and Nexion Launch 5G Video Transmission Service for Broadcasters

NEC and Nexion have launched a new video transmission service for the broadcast media industry. The service combines Nexion's video transmission network – deployed across arenas, stadiums, sports venues and event sites nationwide – with NEC's private 5G technology. Starting April 24, it will be available as an optional add-on to Nexion's existing connectivity services, the company announced on April 23, 2025.

Because it uses local 5G and a pre-established transmission network, it is highly resistant to radio interference and disconnections. NEC stated that the system provides a reliable and secure video transmission solution comparable to conventional wired cameras and relay systems.

6. Toshiba Achieves 250 km Coherent Quantum Link Using Standard Fiber Infrastructure

Toshiba Europe announced a world-first trial of its new coherent quantum communication technology over standard telecom infrastructure. This involved coherent quantum data transport over 250 km of fiber cabling between data centers.

Published in the academic journal Nature, Toshiba's study showed that quantum data could be encoded in the phase of a quantum light signal at optimal stability despite propagation over long-reach data centre links. The project relied purely on off-the-shelf components and operating in a typical colocation data centre at room temperature.

On April 24, 2025, Toshiba stated that its use of simple semiconductor technology instead of complex cryogenic components, this breakthrough unlocks new possibilities for sharing quantum-safe information across both national and international distances and paving the way for new quantum-enhanced applications.

Toshiba used this trial to demonstrate provably-secure communication over national-scale distances through its twin field quantum key distribution (QKD) protocol. This breakthrough means that twin-field QKD, along with other forms of coherent quantum communications, can start moving to real-life deployments across national and international networks, paving the way for widespread adoption of QKD for protecting operation-critical communications for businesses and governments.

The work was partially funded by the EU through the H2020 project, Open QKD, in addition to receiving funding from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan, via the project of ICT priority technology (JPMI00316) "Research and Development for Construction of a Global Quantum Cryptography Network."

Toshiba said the technology was deployed in colocation data centers and production fiber network in Germany.

Also Read: Verizon Satellite SMS; Viasat Demos D2D in Brazil; KPN Expands Satellite IoT and More

7. Fujitsu to Spin Off Telecom Networks Business Under 1Finity Name

Fujitsu is spinning off its network products (photonics and mobile systems) business into a new company called 1Finity. The new company, scheduled for formation on July 1, 2025, will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited.

"By consolidating its network-related operations into 1Finity, Fujitsu aims to deliver high-quality, competitive network solutions globally and contribute to the evolution of telecommunications infrastructure that supports societal foundations," the company said on April 24, 2025.

According to the official release, the establishment of this new company will allow both Fujitsu and 1Finity to leverage their respective strengths, and empower the Fujitsu Group as a whole to provide total solutions that support the transformation of society and the corporate sector.

The functions encompassing the development, manufacturing, sales, implementation support (design, construction), maintenance, and operation of network hardware, primarily optical transmission equipment and O-RAN compliant 5G base station equipment, as well as related software (Virtuora series), and the research function for 6G, will be consolidated into 1Finity. In conjunction, related employees, including those involved in the telecommunications carrier business of Fujitsu Network Solutions Limited, will be consolidated into 1Finity, the company said.

The new business will start as a standalone company from July 1.

8. Orange and Camusat Forge Sustainability Pact to Cut Supply Chain Emissions

Orange and telecom equipment provider Camusat Group have signed a strategic agreement to reduce carbon emissions in telecom infrastructure projects. The agreement includes measurable CO2 reduction targets for Camusat’s products and services, with a focus on energy efficiency, sustainable materials, and optimised logistics.

This initiative supports Orange's goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040. A key part of this commitment involves addressing Scope 3 emissions, which comprise over 80 percent of the Group's total greenhouse gas (GHG) output — particularly emissions linked to procurement and the supply chain.

Camusat's decarbonisation roadmap was recently validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The agreement is part of Orange's 'Partners to Net Zero Carbon' program, which encourages collaborative action with suppliers to develop concrete, measurable solutions for reducing emissions.

Orange and Camusat will work together to implement the action levers identified to reduce GHG emissions. Both companies noted in a joint statement on April 25 that they have been working together for years on telecom projects, particularly in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Also Read: SaskTel Network Investment, Airtel Uganda AI-Powered Spam Alert Service, A1 Serbia 3G Shutdown and More

9. Empatel Signs Agreement with Claro Argentina to Connect Underserved La Pampa Towns to 4G

Argentinian regional operator Empatel has reached an agreement with Claro Argentina to bring 4G access to localities with little or no connectivity in the central province of La Pampa by 2027. The agreement establishes the deployment of ten mobile cells in strategic locations. The initial phase covers the towns of Dorila, Gobernador Duval, Villa Mirasol, Colonia Santa Maria and Agustoni as well as the Luro Park nature reserve, Provincial Route 10 between Telen and Santa Isabel, and National Route 35.

The goal is to achieve full 4G coverage in all 80 towns in the province, including those with fewer than 500 residents. Currently, 67 towns in La Pampa have access to 4G service. Of the remaining 13, eight have only 2G coverage, allowing basic voice and SMS functions, while five have no mobile service at all. In these areas, residents rely on home Wi-Fi for internet connectivity. The agreement targets these underserved localities, where national regulations do not mandate private investment due to low population density, according to a company statement on April 25, 2025.

10. O2 Slovakia Expands 5G Coverage to Over 90 Percent of Population

O2 Slovakia has expanded the coverage of its 5G network, adding 60 new locations over the past month. The 5G network now covers 2,072 sites in total and reaches 90.7 percent of the population in Slovakia.

Additionally, O2 Slovakia reported on May 21 that, as of April, 5G devices constitute approximately 38.1 percent of all devices on its network.

Also Read: Nokia: Maxis Collaboration, Tawal 5G SA mmWave Active Sharing, and Zain KSA Live Cloud RAN Site Trial

11. Vodafone Business and Fortinet Expand Global Partnership to Secure Hybrid Work

Vodafone Business and cybersecurity partner Fortinet have announced an expansion of their global partnership extending the reach of their converged networking and cybersecurity services across additional markets in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The move is designed to support the growing connectivity and security needs of hybrid workforces and digital enterprises operating across borders, Vodafone Business said on April 29, 2025.

Enterprises in Germany and other European countries, along with multinational organisations served through Vodafone Business International, can now access Vodafone Business Secure Networking Services. These services integrate Fortinet's software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and FortiSASE cloud security solutions, offering secure, consistent access to business applications for employees, regardless of location.

The joint offering provides a single-pane-of-glass view into network health, performance, and security through real-time dashboards and customisable reporting tools. Backed by Vodafone's connectivity reach in 192 countries, the partnership aims to accelerate secure digital transformation at scale.

With this, Vodafone Business has now attained "Fortinet Global Partner" status, reinforcing the strategic alignment between the two companies.

The announcement comes as cyberthreats—including malware, data breaches, and social engineering—continue to rise. According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), such incidents surged across the EU in the first half of 2024, Vodafone Business noted.

Under the partnership, customers can choose from four management models, including 24/7 fully managed and co-managed options, along with professional services such as network design, implementation, and training. Vodafone Business and Fortinet are also enhancing sovereign-compliant network operations center (NOC) and security operations center (SOC) services. Vodafone's recently launched cybersecurity center in Dusseldorf will host over 100 cybersecurity experts dedicated to enterprise threat protection.

The collaboration also extends to Vodafone's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, which incorporates AI and automation to provide software-based connectivity, according to the joint statement. The platform includes SD-WAN, SASE/SSE, and wireless and fixed transport services, offering customers and managed service teams the tools to adapt dynamically to evolving business and AI application demands.

Core offerings now available under Vodafone Business Secure Networking include:

Secure Firewall with Fortinet – Fully managed firewall service.

Secure SD-WAN with Fortinet – Agile, cloud-ready, compliant networking.

FortiSASE – Scalable and secure hybrid work solution.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.