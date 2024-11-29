Gen AI and Quantum Computing to Generate 10 Lakh Jobs by 2030: Report

Reported by Kripa B

Cybersecurity, DevOps, and AI, ML Lead the Charge in India’s Evolving IT Landscape.

Highlights

  • Generative AI and Quantum Computing to create over 10 lakh jobs by 2030.
  • Cybersecurity sees 58 percent growth; DevOps records 25 percent growth in Q2FY25.
  • GCCs emerge as key players, hiring freshers to bridge talent gaps.

Gen AI and Quantum Computing to Generate 10 Lakh Jobs by 2030: Report
Emerging technologies such as Generative AI (Gen AI) and Quantum Computing are expected to create over 10 lakh jobs by 2030, according to a report released by staffing firm Quess Corp on November 27. The report highlights strong demand for tech skills, with Cybersecurity and DevOps leading the charge, recording 58 percent and 25 percent growth in Q2FY25, respectively.

Also Read: AI-Driven Transformation to Add 33.9 Million Jobs to India’s Workforce by 2028: Report




AI/ML Roles Witness Steady Growth

Development roles reportedly accounted for 40 percent of hiring, while demand for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) roles rose by 30 percent sequentially.

"While demand for traditional programming languages persists, there has been a significant movement towards Cybersecurity, DevOps (development operations), and analytics, indicating a dynamic and evolving information technology (IT) landscape," the report noted, painting a cautiously optimistic picture within the country's IT sector, as reported by Moneycontrol.

GCCs Driving Tech Hiring in India

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have reportedly emerged as a driving force of tech hiring in India during Q2FY25, actively recruting freshers to meet talent shortages. BFSI firms are leveraging DevOps for digital banking, while healthcare is using Java for Electronic Health Record development.

In Q2FY25, Sector-wise IT services led hiring with 37 percent, followed by Hi-Tech (11 percent), Consulting (11 percent), Manufacturing (9 percent), and BFSI (8 percent) firms.

Also Read: India Leads in AI Adoption, Outpacing Global Average, Says BCG Report

Surge in Talent Demand

The report also observed continued growth in the office market as domestic and international companies expand their operations. The rise of GCCs in India has driven a surge in talent demand across various cities, with a focus on hiring skilled professionals in engineering, IT, finance, and analytics.

Bengaluru continues to dominate tech hiring with a 44 percent share, followed by Hyderabad at 13 percent. Expanding GCCs are also tapping into talent pools from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, reflecting a more inclusive approach to recruitment, the report added.

Reported By

Expert Opinion

