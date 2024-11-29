BSNL Ropes in SBI as Payment Gateway Partner

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has roped in SBI (State Bank of India) as the new payment gateway partner. This means that all the transactions that you make on the official platform of BSNL will go through the payment gateway of the SBI. Why does this matter? Because the transactions will be safe, and go through a portal that will likely process almost all of them with a very low fail rate.









Read More - BSNL has One of the Best Yearly Prepaid Plans in India

"Customers can now make landline and mobile bill payments seamlessly via SBI Payment Gateway using UPI, net banking, credit/debit cards, and wallets," BSNL said.

This is a major step from BSNL and one that will reassure the customers that their transactions, data, and everything related to it are safe. BSNL allows customers to recharge through its official website and the Self Care mobile app. Now customers will be able to use different mediums such as their UPI IDs, internet banking, bank cards (both debit and credit) and wallets to make payments on the go.

Read More - BSNL has Been Losing Wi-Fi Customers for Years

BSNL recently roped in the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a United States (US) based consulting firm. Since then, the state-run telco has launched a new logo, made a new website, and also launched an AI assistant bot to assist consumers/customers coming to its website. This move from BSNL to partner with SBI will also compound into making the telco's operations more modern and secure for the users.

Apart from this, BSNL is also launching new services for customers. These services include IFTV (which live TV services based on fiber), SIM kiosks, Direct-to-Device (D2D), and more. With the launch and expansion of 4G in the near future in more parts of the country, BSNL will bolster its operations to present tough competition to the private telcos.