Jio Enterprise Wi-Fi Service Powered by Wi-Fi 6: Features and Benefits



Reliance Jio offers Enterprise Wi-Fi services to meet the unique connectivity needs of enterprises, unlike regular end users. Jio states that its Wi-Fi solution is designed with the specific needs of every industry segment in mind, making it the perfect choice for any organization looking for a cost-effective, regulatory-compliant, and secure solution. Under the Enterprise managed Wi-Fi offering, Jio handles the entire process, including surveying, design, installation, configuration, testing, and the remote and field management of the connectivity setup installed at the customer's premises.

Kiran Thomas, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, during the company's Q2FY25 earnings call, highlighted the introduction of the Managed Wi-Fi service, saying, "We are also introducing what is called manage Wi-Fi, so that the entire WiFi experience within the enterprise can also be taken as a managed service without expending resources or even investing in assets to make that happen in every office. So, this is a great service. Pay as you go for the enterprise. Again, it's a service that we are bringing on top of connectivity to all of the enterprises,

What is Jio Enterprise Managed Wi-Fi?

According to the website, Jio Enterprise Wi-Fi Services provides fully managed wireless LAN solutions that cater to the demands of businesses, ensuring network visibility with centralised management, scalability, flexibility, robust security, and authentication.

"Jio Enterprise Wi-Fi is an end-end managed wireless LAN solution curated for small , medium and large Enterprises powered on the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology which not only provides higher speeds and lower latency, but also has multiple benefits that includes – robust authentication, enhanced security, scalability with centralised control and intelligent traffic management with QoS," Jio states on its website.

So, how does Enterprise managed Wi-Fi differ from traditional Wi-Fi? The answer is as follows: Traditional Wi-Fi setups require customers to manage their own networks, including purchasing equipment, configuring settings, and troubleshooting issues. In contrast, managed Wi-Fi services, such as those offered by Jio, handle these tasks for customers, providing a one-stop-shop support solution.

Key Features of Jio Enterprise Managed Wi-Fi

Jio Enterprise Wi-Fi service offers several key features, including simplified deployment, advanced threat detection (WPA3-compliant Wi-Fi), centralized management and control, Wi-Fi 6, robust authentication, customized captive portals with white-labeling options, guest Wi-Fi management, TRAI-compliant NATLogs reporting, and intelligent traffic management with QoS and traffic segregation.

Industry Use Cases

Jio claims its offerings cater to every industry, highlighting four sectors: educational institutions, hospitality, banking and financial services, and retail.

According to Jio, Managed Wi-Fi solutions cater to diverse sectors by enhancing connectivity, security, and user experience. For educational institutions, they ensure secure learning with content filtering and branded authentication portals for students and staff. In hospitality, seamless integration with PMS, guest-based authentication, and on-demand Wi-Fi Butler services elevate guest satisfaction.

Banking benefits from smart ATMs, Wi-Fi-enabled surveillance, and advanced security measures like WIPS/WID. Retailers digitize operations with branded guest Wi-Fi, PoS integration for faster checkouts, and kiosks for a modernised shopping experience, fostering efficiency and engagement across industries, as highlighted by Jio.

Jio Advantage

Jio claims that its managed Wi-Fi solution can be tailored to suit the needs of businesses of all sizes, from small start-ups to large enterprises. The solution can be customised to accommodate growth and changing requirements. The Jio Advantage includes a uniform SLA and user experience, Open TIP compliance, Jio as the single point of contact for end-to-end ICT solutions, and nationwide connectivity with over 5.3 lakh 4G LTE network base covering 95 percent of India's population.

Components of Enterprise Managed Wi-Fi

Enterprise managed Wi-Fi services require several key components to configure and deliver the services, including hardware (Wi-Fi 6 access points for both indoor and outdoor use, switches, and gateway devices), a management platform (dashboard for management), authentication mechanisms (various authentication methods), reports and analytics, and services (survey, design, implementation, and management of the setup), Jio explained.

Furthermore, Jio's Enterprise managed Wi-Fi can work on any underlying service, such as broadband, business broadband, or leased line networks. Enterprises looking for scalable wireless LAN solutions can opt for Jio Enterprise Managed Wi-Fi services.

"Jio just shines because the breadth of offerings that Jio is able to provide to an enterprise who, especially those who have multiple locations to connect across India, we are becoming by far the technology partner of choice," Thomas added.