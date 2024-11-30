Jio’s Latest Offers and Plans Rolled Out in November 2024: Take a Look



India's largest telecommunications operator Reliance Jio never hesitates to launch new offers for its customers. The operator often starts rolling out offers months before any major event and continues to introduce additional benefits even after the occasion. The Diwali offers from Jio are an example of such initiatives. However, even after Diwali, Jio has quietly introduced new offers for both its prepaid and AirFiber users.

If you missed Jio's recent silent launches in November 2024, here's an overview of all the latest offers available to customers.

Jio Rs 11 Data Pack

In a recent development in November, Jio quietly launched a new data pack priced at Rs 11. This is an hourly data pack that offers 10GB of high-speed data with a validity of 1 hour. After data usage, customers can use unlimited data at 64 Kbps. Following TelecomTalk's Jio Prepaid Data Packs story in September 2024, this new data pack brings the total number of data packs offered by the telco to six.

Jio True 5G Gift Voucher

In November, Jio also quietly launched a Rs 601 Jio True 5G Gift Voucher Offer 2024, which enables an upgrade to unlimited 5G data. "Give the gift of true connection - 1 Year upgrade to Unlimited 5G Data," says Jio's hero banner on its website.

Following the July tariff revision, Jio is offering unlimited 5G data only on plans with 2GB or more data per day. Customers on the active 1.5GB daily data plan can use these 5G upgrade vouchers to get unlimited 5G data for 12 months, as the gift card provides 12 vouchers, which can be redeemed via the MyJio app.

According to Jio, the ultimate benefit of the 5G upgrade voucher is that a customer recharging with the Rs 601 plan voucher will receive 12 5G upgrade vouchers. After redemption, the customer will get a 5G voucher with benefits, including 3GB high-speed data and unlimited 5G data. Customers can transfer or gift the Rs 601 upgrade voucher to any other Jio prepaid customer, although the 12 complimentary vouchers are non-transferable. The offer is valid from October 25th, according to Jio's website.

Switch to Jio AirFiber 50 Days Offer

Another offer Jio quietly launched is the exclusive 50-day Jio AirFiber offer, where Jio 5G users can experience the AirFiber service at Rs 1,111. Jio is sending SMS, MyJio app notifications, and WhatsApp communications that, as an exclusive offer, Jio 5G users can book the Jio AirFiber service at Rs 1,111 for 50 days.

Under the offer, Jio encourages customers to leave their old DTH services and enjoy the latest and best entertainment with Jio AirFiber, which includes over 800 digital TV channels, more than 13 OTT apps, and unlimited Wi-Fi. New customers can also enjoy free installation worth Rs 1,000, a free coupon worth Rs 1,000, and free home devices worth Rs 16,500. Customers can book the service by paying a Rs 50 advance, which will be fully adjusted in the final payment, according to Jio.

According to Jio's website, the offer started on November 23, 2024, and will remain available until further notice. The Rs 1,000 coupon includes Rs 500 off a minimum transaction of Rs 2,999 at AJIO and Rs 500 off a minimum purchase of Rs 15,000 at Reliance Jio.

Basically, the Rs 1,111 is an add-on voucher that provides 50 days of the JioFiber/JioAirFiber plan 599. After 50 days, the customer will be moved to the respective Rs 599 plan. There are other JioAirFiber offers that Jio is running in parallel for customers, as listed below.

Jio AirFiber Exclusive Offer

After the Diwali Dhamaka offer, Jio launched what it calls the "Exclusive Offer" for those opting for the AirFiber service until December 31st. Under this offer, Jio is offering free installation worth Rs 1,000. For example, a 3-month AirFiber plan costing Rs 2,222 includes zero installation charges. Jio says that this limited-period offer is valid for both existing and new bookings.

Jio AirFiber Best Offers

Jio has updated its Best Offers section under the Plans category to match the current offerings while maintaining the Diwali Dhamaka Offer pricing for the 30 Mbps AirFiber plan. The Best Offers now include three plans: one from the 30 Mbps category and two from the 100 Mbps category.

Jio AirFiber 30 Mbps Plan

The Rs 2,222 (excluding GST) AirFiber plan includes 1000GB of data with a validity of 3 months. It offers speeds up to 30 Mbps, free voice service, and access to over 800 on-demand TV channels. OTT entertainment benefits include subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win (via JioTV+). Additionally, 100GB of extra data for 90 days worth Rs 101 is bundled with this plan.

Jio AirFiber 100 Mbps Plan

For the 100 Mbps segment, the first option is the Rs 3,333 (excluding GST) plan, which offers 1000GB of data with a validity of 3 months and speeds up to 100 Mbps. The plan also includes free voice and access to over 800 on-demand TV channels. OTT entertainment benefits include subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win (via JioTV+). Additionally, 150GB of extra data for 90 days worth Rs 150 is bundled with this plan.

Another option is the Rs 4,444 (excluding GST) plan, which offers 1000GB of data with a validity of 3 months and speeds up to 100 Mbps. This plan also includes free voice service and access to over 800 on-demand TV channels. OTT entertainment benefits include subscriptions to Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Lite (valid for 2 years), Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, ETV Win (via JioTV+), and FanCode (via JioTV+). Additionally, 200GB of extra data for 90 days worth Rs 190 is bundled with this plan.

These three plans and benefits are the same for both Jio's AirFiber and Fiber-based JioFiber services, meaning customers are receiving the same Best Offers on both 5G-based AirFiber and Fiber-based JioFiber services.