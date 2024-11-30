India is a Leader in AI-Driven Sustainability Initiatives, Says IBM 2024 Report



India is emerging as a global leader in AI-powered sustainability. According to IBM's first-ever State of Sustainability Readiness Report, 98 percent of Indian business leaders surveyed plan to increase investments in IT for sustainability over the next 12 months. The research highlights that the majority of Indian respondents view investments in IT as vital not only for environmental responsibility but also to drive long-term business resilience (61 percent) and brand reputation (64 percent).

"As sustainability becomes central to business growth strategies, AI is proving to be a game-changer in driving responsible growth," said Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India/South Asia, in a statement on November 28.

"Today, India stands out as a leader in AI-driven sustainability. Business leaders across the country view sustainability as a strategic lever for transformation, and IBM is advancing AI solutions to help accelerate their sustainability goals," Patel added.

AI for Sustainability

Almost universally, respondents had a positive take on AI's potential for sustainability: 9 out of 10 surveyed executives globally agree that AI will positively influence achieving their sustainability goals. In line, most Indian executives (96 percent) believe that AI can positively impact their sustainability goals. Underscoring India's commitment to sustainable innovation, most business leaders are already leveraging the power of AI, with 64 percent of Indian companies actively using AI in their sustainability efforts, the report said.

Challenges and drivers

The report also highlights water usage as one of the top challenges specific to Indian companies. Brand reputation (64 percent) is the top driver of IT sustainability investment at companies in India, followed by long-term business resilience (61 percent).

While 81 percent of Indian leaders adopt a proactive approach towards Climate Resilience, 54 percent implement opportunity-driven sustainability investments. Further, 79 percent of Indian leaders report having mature systems to track sustainability goals through data.

IBM's Recommendations

The report calls on businesses to invest in AI tools tailored to sustainability and improve data visibility across organisational levels to bridge perception gaps.

Survey

The State of Sustainability Readiness 2024 report was conducted independently by Morning Consult and sponsored, analysed and published by IBM. The survey, conducted between April and May 2024, included 2,790 business leaders and decision-makers across 15 industries and 9 countries, including India.