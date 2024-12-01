BSNL Kerala Users Can Access International Roaming without Changing SIM

There are two international roaming (IR) special tariff vouchers (STVs) that users can recharge with to get the benefits of being connected in UAE with a BSNL SIM. These two plans cost Rs 57 and Rs 167.

Highlights

  • BSNL Kerala circle recently confirmed that its customers (exclusively) can access international roaming in the UAE without changing their SIM card.
  • This is applicable to both prepaid and postpaid mobile customers of the state-run telecom operator.
  • This is possible due to BSNL's partnership with Etisalat, a UAE-based telecom operator.

bsnl kerala users can access international roaming

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Kerala circle recently confirmed that its customers (exclusively) can access international roaming in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without changing their SIM card. This is applicable to both prepaid and postpaid mobile customers of the state-run telecom operator. This is possible due to BSNL's partnership with Etisalat, a UAE-based telecom operator. BSNL has said that this is exclusive to the customers from Kerala. This means that BSNL customers in the other licensed service areas (LSAs) apart from Kerala should be careful as this may not work for them.




There are two international roaming (IR) special tariff vouchers (STVs) that users can recharge with to get the benefits of being connected in UAE with a BSNL SIM. These two plans cost Rs 57 and Rs 167. The Rs 57 plan comes with a service validity of 30 days while the Rs 167 plan comes with a service validity of 90 days. The benefits of these plans are activation and extension of BSNL prepaid mobile.

For BSNL Kerala customers who are in any doubt or have queries can reach out to the telco's international roaming helpdesk at this number - 9495024365. Further, users can email the telco at irkeralacc@bsnl.co.in.

"Now BSNL Prepaid/Postpaid Enjoy International Roaming in UAE without changing existing SIM cards. Exclusively for customers in Kerala," BSNL said.

BSNL has been taking major steps rapidly to revive its brand image and business strategy to turn profitable. With the relief packages announced by the government for the telco, BSNL is surely in a better position now to compete with the private telcos. However, the work is cut out for the struggling telecom operator which is still in the process of rolling out 4G while some of the private telcos are nearing 5G rollout completion.

