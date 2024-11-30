India Climbs to 49th Rank in Network Readiness Index 2024

From 60th in 2023 to 49th in 2024, India makes significant strides in digital transformation and telecommunications.

Highlights

  • 11-place jump: India rose from 60th to 49th in the NRI rankings.
  • 5G impact: Mobile broadband speed ranking improved from 118 to 15 globally.
  • Lower-middle-income leader: India ranks second, trailing only Vietnam in its category.

India Climbs to 49th Rank in Network Readiness Index 2024
India has climbed 11 places to secure the 49th rank in the Network Readiness Index (NRI) 2024, as per the report released by the Portulans Institute on November 21, 2024. This marks a significant improvement from its 60th position in 2023, with its overall score rising from 49.93 to 53.63, Ministry of Communications said, citing the report.

India's NRI 2024 Performance

The report, published by an independent non-profit research and educational institute based in Washington DC, evaluates 133 economies based on four pillars—Technology, People, Governance, and Impact—highlighted India's leadership in key areas, according to the statement.

Leadership in AI and ICT Services

India ranked first globally in AI scientific publications, AI talent concentration, and ICT services exports. It also secured second place in FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions, mobile broadband traffic, and international internet bandwidth. Additionally, India stood third in domestic market scale and fourth in annual telecom investments.

Transforming Connectivity and Access

Among lower-middle-income countries, India emerged as a regional leader, ranking second after Vietnam, the Ministry said. India's progress is attributed to initiatives under the Digital India program. Over the past decade, tele-density increased from 75.2 percent to 84.69 percent, while the number of internet subscribers rose sharply from 25.1 crore to 94.4 crore, fuelled by broadband expansion in rural areas.

5G Rollout

Wireless connections also surged to 119 crore. The launch of 5G services in 2022 boosted India's global mobile broadband speed ranking from 118 to 15, highlighting the nation's advancements in 5G and network rollouts.

Bharat 6G and Beyond

Reforms in spectrum management, ease of doing business, and consumer protection have further bolstered the telecom sector. Investments in emerging technologies, coupled with the Bharat 6G Vision, aim to establish India as a leader in future telecom innovations, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement this week.

