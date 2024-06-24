India Joins Forces With Europe in 6G Technology Push



India's Bharat 6G Alliance has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its European counterpart, the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G IA), and 6G Flagship - Oulu University to explore potential 6G tie-ups. This follows an earlier concluded MoU with the NextG Alliance of the USA, an official statement said.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communications has been establishing strategic international partnerships and collaborations to build a telecom ecosystem that enhances global connectivity and positions India as a leader in digital innovation and infrastructure.

Under the Bharat 6G Vision, India's DoT is already evaluating 470 proposals for "Accelerated research on 6G," the Ministry of Communications noted, stating that the MoU aims to provide India with opportunities to:

Connect EU and Indian R&D companies, academia, and research institutions

Align research and development efforts in 6G and related technologies

Promote joint research initiatives

Conduct pilots of 6G technologies and use cases

Collaborate on 6G technology development and contribute to standardisation efforts at global forums.

B6GA, 6G IA, and 6G Flagship

The Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) is an initiative involving Indian industry, academia, national research institutions, and standards organisations. The 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) represents European industry and research for next-generation networks and services.

Similarly, the 6G Flagship program is a research initiative funded by the University of Oulu and the Research Council of Finland. It aims to develop key 6G technology components, establish a comprehensive 6G Test Centre, and drive societal digitisation in the 2030s through 6G research and innovation.

"The Alliance is poised to benefit from a wealth of international expertise and research to build a world-class telecom ecosystem," the Ministry of Communications added.