OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Launched in India: Check Price and Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite has launched in India, and it is the most affordable OnePlus phone for 2024. The Nord 4 is yet to make its entry, however, now we have the Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is going to be a strong contender for people who are thinking of purchasing a new 5G smartphone in this price segment. OnePlus also offers the best of OxygenOS (a very clean experience) with this affordable device. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the smartphone.









OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Price

The device has launched in multiple colour options including Silver and Blue. It is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Customers can avail Rs 1000 discount on purchase with an ICICI Bank credit card. The device will go on sale from June 27, 2024. There will also be an Ultra Orange variant, which will go on sale a day later.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 2100nits peak brightness support. The device has stereo speakers and a dual-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor along with a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device also gives users the capability to expand their internal storage up to 2TB.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G also features handy 5W reverse charging, which can be used to charge other devices such as audio devices directly from the phone’s battery.