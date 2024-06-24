Tre Sweden to Integrate 5G Mobile Services into Proptivity Properties



Mobile operator 3 Sweden (Tre) and indoor neutral infrastructure provider Proptivity have announced a deal under which Tre will integrate its mobile services into Proptivity's connected properties. This will provide tenants and visitors with 5G service at gigabit speeds throughout the properties, Proptivity said in a statement.

Advancements in Indoor Mobile Networks

According to Proptivity, this collaboration marks the first operator partnership following the Swedish model for shared high-capacity indoor mobile networks, allowing operators seamless connectivity access. Through this agreement, Tre will integrate its mobile services into Proptivity's high-capacity shared mobile infrastructure for properties.

Proptivity says: "Before this agreement, old indoor technology was used that no longer meets the standards and consumes much more energy than the modern systems we deliver. Our collaboration with Tre shows that together we want to provide property owners, companies, and mobile users with the best possible connectivity in an environmentally optimised way."

Challenges of Modern Buildings

Modern energy-efficient buildings often hinder radio signal penetration, necessitating indoor networks to maintain mobile coverage. This issue coincides with the growing demand for indoor connectivity, particularly with the increasing use of data-intensive services like video calls.

Reportedly, Tre's agreement with the neutral host follows a test at the Ahlen's department store building in the Oestermalm district of central Stockholm and uses Ericsson's Radio Dot System.

Market Demand for Connectivity

Proptivity cited a report from Sweden's property advisor Newsec, which says that 89 percent of Swedish companies see connectivity as a must when choosing their next premises. Furthermore, 68 percent of companies are willing to pay higher rents for properties with excellent connectivity.

Tre Sweden says: "We are proud to offer our corporate customers the best possible solution for high-capacity indoor 5G. This is important for the future digitisation of our society, as it enables faster, more efficient, and reliable connections and opportunities for network sharing in buildings."

Tre Sweden

Tre owns and operates 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile networks in Sweden and Denmark. Tre Scandinavia, which is part of the global 3-group with operations in eleven countries, is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, which owns 60 percent of the company, and Swedish Investor AB, which owns 40 percent.