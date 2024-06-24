KT Upgrades Nationwide Transmission Network to 100 Gbps



Korea Telecom (KT) announced on Monday (June 24) that it has upgraded the transmission network connecting 270 communication hubs across the country to a network infrastructure capable of transmitting 100 Gbps. This is the first time a domestic telecom company has connected all major communication facilities at the 100-gigabit level, KT said in an official statement.

Enhanced Performance for B2B Customers

KT has enhanced the performance of the transmission network in response to growing demands from B2B customers using dedicated line services ranging from 100 megabits to 2 and 3 gigabits. The speed of the newly built transmission network is 10 times faster, and the capacity of transmission equipment is 6 times larger than before, greatly improving the stability of data transmission, the company said.

KT explained that the upgraded network not only supports faster speeds but also promises robust management of large-capacity traffic, essential for services like 5G infrastructure expansion and 10G Internet installation.

Sustainability Efforts

This upgrade is also expected to yield environmental benefits. By replacing aging, low-speed facilities, KT aims to reduce power consumption and carbon emissions, contributing to sustainability efforts.

KT said, "With this construction, KT will integrate the existing aging transmission network and provide more stable services through the next-generation integrated transmission network based on the largest 100G network in Korea. We will continue to provide improved service quality to customers through continuous advancement."