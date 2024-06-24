Redmi 13 5G is Coming to India, Check Date and Details

Redmi 13 5G, another affordable or budget Android phone from Xiaomi is launching soon in India. It will be a serious option for consumers considering a 5G phone in the budget segment, and thus, it is important to talk a little about it. At this point, most of the information of the device for the Indian market has been kept under wraps by Xiaomi. The Redmi 13 5G will succeed the Redmi 12 5G in India, which was a successful device. The launch details have been confirmed by the company, let's take a look.









When Redmi 13 5G is Launching in India?

Redmi 13 5G is launching on July 9, 2024 in the country. The launch is about two weeks from here. The launch invite shows that Nora Fatehi will be the face of the device.

It is also worth noting that the smartphone has already been launched for the China market. So we know its specifications and most likely, Xiaomi is not going to make any changes here.

What's Confirmed and What to Expect from Redmi 13 5G?

Redmi 13 5G is going to feature a 108MP camera sensor at the rear, which has been confirmed by the brand. It is also going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and will come with the segment's largest display on a 5G phone.

Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi 13 5G will pack a 5030mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Further, it will run on HyperOS out of the box. More confirmed details will come at the launch event.

The specifications aren't the question, it will be the price. To check the entuire specs of the phone, just go to this link - https://www.mi.com/global/product/redmi-13/specs.

The price is what will determine how good the device performs in the Indian market.