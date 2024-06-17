Google is Bringing AI Powered Magic Editor for Android for Free: Report

Google, a US tech giant, is bringing Magic Editor for Android phones apart from Pixel, at no additional cost. The Magic Editor is now going to be available on Samsung phones and older Pixel phones. Announced with the Pixel 8 series, Google has decided that it is the right time to offer it to other phones as well. In addition to this, there is no additional fee. Until now, Google forced you to purchase a Google One subscription to get access to these AI features. However, that's not the case anymore.









9to5Mac said the Google Photos app will bring Magic Editor to a wider range of Android smartphones. The Google Photos version that will bring this update is 9.85.

The Magic Editor is a tool that enables you to retouch your photos leveraging AI. You can change the background and even remove objects from the photo. At present, from the wider range of smartphones, the report meant Samsung devices only. Also, Google is not making the service completely free. You will get 10 photos to edit every month inside Google Photos, and then you will have to pay for a Google One subscription.

All of these features come for free with the Pixel 8 series. Things such as Portrait Blur, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more will be available for users. Google One subscription can still be purchased by users to get access to these AI features from Google.

Other Android OEMs (original equipment makers) have also started to integrate these features in their operating systems (OS). OnePlus, for example, allows users to edit objects from the background of the image directly from its native Photos app. Apple also announced similar features with Apple Intelligence for iOS 18.