2degrees to Upgrade Microwave Network in Modernisation Program

Reported by Srikapardhi

This upgrade is part of 2degrees' ongoing network modernisation program aimed at enhancing network capabilities and service quality.

Highlights

  • 2degrees and Ericsson upgrade microwave network with Mini-Link products.
  • Enhancing network capabilities and service quality across New Zealand.
  • Initial success with four microwave links completed; more to follow.

New Zealand telecommunications provider 2degrees and Ericsson have announced a project to replace large parts of the operator's existing microwave network infrastructure with Ericsson's Mini-Link products. This upgrade is part of 2degrees' ongoing network modernisation program aimed at enhancing network capabilities and service quality.

Also Read: 2degrees Selects 5G Core Solution Running on Red Hat OpenShift




Project Overview

The first four microwave links have been successfully completed, with hundreds more proposed over the project timeline, according to the official release. Ericsson will replace and expand 2degrees' existing microwave network technology with the Mini-Link 6000 microwave solution across sites as part of its network lifecycle refresh.

Microwave technology enables cost-effective and timely mobile coverage, delivering speeds and latency comparable to fiber. Ericsson's Mini-Link portfolio covers the complete microwave spectrum from 5GHz to 80GHz, offering flexibility and scalability for various deployment scenarios.

Partnership Expansion

This agreement extends Ericsson's partnership with 2degrees, which includes modernising the telecommunications provider's Radio Access Network. The goal is to enhance services for both consumer and business customers throughout New Zealand.

Also Read: 2degrees and Lynk Global Bring Satellite-To-Phone Coverage to New Zealand

2degrees stated, "These upgrades, along with our ongoing commitment to network refresh and modernisation, will ensure we continue to provide our customers with high-quality connectivity, built upon market-leading innovations. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on our network and customers."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

