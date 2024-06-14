OnePlus Teases Launch of Nord CE 4 Lite Launch in India

OnePlus has teased the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite in India. The company launched the Nord CE 4 more than a month back, and now it is gearing up to launch an even more affordable Nord CE 4 Lite. This device is expected to be the most affordable offering from OnePlus in 2024. Talks surrounding the launch of the device have already been making rounds online. Several leaks have also suggested what you might get with the smartphone.









Amazon has confirmed that the launch date of the device is June 18, 2024. OnePlus will likely release more details about the device in the coming days.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Expected Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1200nits of high brightness mode and peak brightness of 2100nits. It might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC built on the 6nm process and paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 1TB with the help of a memory card.

It will be running on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. The device could feature a dual-camera setup with a 50MP rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. For selfies, there could be a 16MP front-facing camera. The device is likely going to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack and stereo speakers.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could feature a 5500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast-charging. The device will go on sale from Amazon.in and the official website of OnePlus. Its pricing will be confirmed once the device launches on June 18, 2024.