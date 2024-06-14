Safaricom Ethiopia Officially Commences Operations in Tigray Region

Phased Expansion to Provide Reliable Network Services Across the Region.

Highlights

  • Safaricom begins commercial operations in Tigray, Ethiopia.
  • Phase one: 125 towers constructed; Phase two: 166 towers to follow.
  • Developing a 4G network that is 5G ready for future advancements.

Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia announced on Monday the launch of its commercial operations in the war-torn Tigray region, marking a significant step in providing network services across Ethiopia. In a statement, Safaricom said the expansion into Tigray will be executed in two phases. Phase one, which has been completed, involved the construction of 125 self-built towers. Phase two will see the erection of 166 additional towers to reach the remaining cities.

Phased Expansion

Safaricom said, "This phased approach ensures we build an independent, state-of-the-art 4G network that is 5G ready." However, the company has not provided a timeline for the completion of phase two.

Job Creation and Local Partnerships

Safaricom also announced that it has established a regional office in Tigray, employing a dozen people, with more recruitment underway. The operator added that its Tigray operation will indirectly create thousands of jobs "through partnerships with local companies for distributing airtime, SIM cards, devices, and producing branding materials."

Connectivity and Continuous Optimisation

"Setting up a great network takes time, and we are committed to continually enhancing and optimising our network. Our network will seamlessly connect to the Global Mobile Network and is interconnected with the other network in Ethiopia, enabling effortless communication with users of the other service provider," the official release said.

Safaricom also thanked the Interim Regional Government of Tigray "for the active support we received in making this project a reality."

