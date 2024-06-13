OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, India’s First IP69 Phone Launched: Price and Other Details

OPPO India has launched OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G in the market. This phone is the first device in the Indian market to come with IP69 certification. The company has called it 'Monsoon Ready' as it has IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications. You can submerge the device in the water up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes and it is also safe against high-temperature water jets from any direction. The device also carries SGS certification and has gone through military standard testing. For a strong display, there's also Gorilla Glass 2 Victus on top, which is the strongest Gorilla Glass on the market.









Let's take a look at the core specifications and price of the smartphone.

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G Price in India

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is available in two colours - Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy. It is available in two memory variants - 8GB+128GB for Rs 27,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 29,999. The device will be available from June 20, 2024 in India. Users can get a flat 10% instant cashback from credit and debit cards of HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICIC Bank. You can order it from Amazon, Flipkart, and OPPO.

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G Specifications in India

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top of the display panel. The device runs on Android 14 out of the box (ColorOS 14). It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There's a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC charging. In the camera department, there's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie sensor.

It is a 5G device and supports all the necessary 5G bands that are relevant for India. The device also gets the AI features of the ColorOS 14 so you can remove unwanted objects from the background of your photos. Stay tuned for a complete review of the smartphone.