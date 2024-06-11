iOS 18 and the iPadOS 18 were announced by Apple during the WWDC 2024 opening day. Both have many similarities, as features that make it to the iPhone, most likely, make it to the iPad as well. Some are exclusive to the iPad, as it is a different device altogether. Here, we will talk about everything great with the iOS 18. Many people have already downloaded the iOS 18 beta and have showcased what kind of changes are visible on the iPhone, so you can surf social media platform X as well to see everything else.









Let's go.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18: What's The Hype About?

With the iOS 18, users will now have the power to customise their home screen in a more personalised manner. There's enhanced dark mode, and now, users can change the colour of the app icons while in dark mode. Also, now apps can be placed anywhere on the home screen. The levels of customisation that you got with Android, are now available in iOS as well.

The same is available on the iPadOS 18. Note that this time, the iPad is finally getting a calculator app. Further, Apple has announced RCS (Rich Communication Services) support for the Messaging app. Regardless, note that messages coming from Android devices will still appear in a green bubble.

Control Center has been redesigned from the ground up. Now, you can simply adjust the size of the setting tile, and scroll up or down to access other things such as the media player, home settings, network settings and more. For the first time, Apple is also allowing users to switch the controls at the bottom of the lock screen.

The Photos app has received the biggest redesign ever. The redesign was done with the view to help users find and relive their special moments. A new carousel view presents highlights that update each day and feature favourite people, pets, places, and more.

iMessage also comes with new text effects. Further, you can now use Genmoji, powered by Apple Intelligence to make conversations more fun with loved ones. To know more about Apple Intelligence, refer to the link below.

One of the major updates was providing support for messages via a satellite. So now when users don't have access to Wi-Fi or a mobile network, they can use the satellite messaging support to text someone directly from the messages app.

Safari and Mail app have also received major updates. Users will be able to get instant summaries of web pages in Safari, or listen to an artist's track right from an article, and more. The Mail app has become smarter, with smarter categorisation, priority inbox, and more.

Apple has also intrdocued a new Passwords app. This app will enable users to save passwords of all their social media platforms and more on all their Apple devices conveniently.

Further, users can finally lock and hide apps in an iPhone. This feature is something only Android users enjoyed until now. Apple Intelligence brings a lot more to the table for the iPadOS and the iOS.

There are updates for the Maps app, a new Game Mode that automatically activates when users are playing a game on the iPhone or the iPad, an updated Health app, and more. The iOS 18 beta is live now, but be careful about downloading it as currently it has bugs.