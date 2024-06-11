Airtel Africa Selects Network International for Payments Processing



Airtel Africa has selected Network International (Network) as its payment processor. Network International currently operates in 50 countries across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, including more than 40 African markets, serving over 200 financial institutions and facilitating more than 1.6 billion transactions. Its knowledge of the African market makes it a suitable partner for Airtel, the company said in a recent press release.

Leveraging Network International's Expertise

Airtel Africa will leverage Network International's expertise to drive digital finance, innovation, and deliver value to its users and stakeholders. The contract with Airtel involves a rollout across key Airtel markets, covering card issuance products.

Enhanced User Convenience

Network will offer its expertise and technical support to Airtel, including a comprehensive range of products and services from transaction processing, card hosting and management, and online fraud prevention to APIs sandbox, internal reconciliation and settlement, and online access for Airtel users.

Network said the solution chosen by Airtel will provide its users with the convenience and ease of accessing a wide range of both conventional mobile services and a new set of digital payment services.

Airtel Money of Airtel Africa Plc Airtel Group said: "This collaboration will enable us to deliver a superior customer experience and drive digital financial inclusion across Africa. Network International's proven track record and deep understanding of the African market will allow us to innovate and scale our services more effectively. Together, we will empower our users with seamless and secure payment solutions, fostering economic growth and inclusion in the communities we serve."

Airtel Africa

Airtel is a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Africa, operating in 14 countries across the continent, primarily in Central and West Africa. It serves over 140 million customers, including nearly 60 million data customers and over 36 million Airtel Money customers.