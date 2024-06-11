Jio Smart EV Charger JioEV Aries Gets Listed on Amazon



Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has listed its new EV charging solution, JioEV Aries, on Amazon. According to the product description on the e-commerce portal, it is a universal Type 2 charging connector compatible with all electric and plug-in hybrid cars. The JioEV Aries Wallbox for electric cars comes with CE and ARAI certifications and has a charging capacity of 7.4 kW, suitable for overnight charging of electric vehicle batteries.

JioEV Aries

Jio states that its new EV charger reduces overall charging time compared to a 3.3 kW charger. The JioEV Aries is built with an IP55 and IK10 rating, which means it is resistant to dust, water jets, and impacts, ensuring long-term durability in harsh weather conditions, according to the e-commerce listing.

Advanced Safety and Protection Features

The item also offers 360-degree protection to keep EVs safe, featuring internal RCD, overcurrent, overvoltage, undervoltage, residual current, short circuit, over temperature, ground fault, and integrated surge protection.

Weighing 3.75 kg, the Aries wallbox can be installed anywhere, whether on a wall, pillar, or pole, according to the description. The plug-and-play device comes with RFID technology, allowing users to connect to a power supply, tap the RFID, and start charging.

Smart Connectivity Options

Optional smart features on the Jio TruePower app include 4G, Wi-Fi, and LAN connectivity options. The product has also garnered some positive customer reviews on Amazon, with the first review posted in April 2024.