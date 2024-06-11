Apple Intelligence, Everything You Should Know

Instead of doing it the regular style, Apple truly added the 'Apple' touch to its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities by calling it Apple Intelligence. That aside, with Apple Intelligence, products across Apple's ecosystem, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac will forever change. You can call it the new era for Apple. Machine learning has been present in Apple devices such as iPhones, Apple Watch, and more for many years, but users can do much more with Apple Intelligence. Here's everything a common man should know about Apple Intelligence.









Firstly, who is Apple Intelligence for or rather, which devices will it work on?

Since most AI processing will happen on-device, the devices should be equipped with a powerful chipset. Apple has confirmed that Apple Intelligence will work on the iPhone 15 Pro models powered by the A17 chipset, and devices that sport the M1 or later generation chipset. So, unfortunately, no Apple Intelligence for the iPhone 14 series, or the regular iPhone 15 models.

Let's go through the features of Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence, What Do You Get

With Apple Intelligence, Apple said one word a lot, "personal context", and we will come to this fairly soon, but first let's start with the most basic features.

New capabilities for understanding and creating language have been added to Apple devices as users will now be able to access systemwide Writing Tools built into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Proofreading, rewriting, and summarising text will become very easy for the users. These features will be integrated with the Apple Mail, Notes, Pages, as well as third-party apps.

Priority Messages, a new section has been added to the mail app now. Important things such as flight passes, invitation, or contract documents will be pinned to the top for easier access that will save users time and energy. It will also avoid distractions. Apple has also added Smart Reply to the Mail app, which will enable users to save time on replying to invites and more.

With iOS 18, users will also see Priority Notifications. They will appear at the top of the stack and keep the most important things on the top for the users. This is also designed to keep the notifications that are meant to distract users at the bottom.

Also, Apple now allows users to record calls, take the audio and transcribe and summarise it. When the recording starts, participants are automatically notified. Audio can also be recorded throug the Notes app to transcribe and sumarise it.

One of the most exciting capabilities added by Apple Intelligence is Image Playground.

It helps users generate images on the go. Users can choose from three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. Image Playground has been integrated with the apps such as Messages and Notes. All the images will be generated on the device and users will have many options to experiment with.

"With Image Playground, users can choose from a range of concepts from categories like themes, costumes, accessories, and places; type a description to define an image; choose someone from their personal photo library to include in their image; and pick their favourite style," said Apple.

Genmoji has been another exciting addition to the iPhones with Apple Intelligence. However, this won't excite Android users much. With Genmoji, users will be able to express themselves by creating emojis on the go. Users can even create Genmojis of friends and family based on their photos.

Apple has also added AI capabilities on the photos app allowing users to edit the photos easily.

Before that, Apple has completely redesgined the Photos app. Users will now be able to use natural language to search specific photos. They can use phrases such as "Rahul eating Ramen", and more. In fact, users can now find specific moments in video clips to jump to the relevant segment. There's the Clean Up tool that will allow users to remove unwanted objects from the background of their photos.

In fact, users will be able to create memory movies simply through natural language demands. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos from your related command and create a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos.

With Apple Intelligence, Siri has entered a new era. Now you can not only talk with Siri, but you can also type the commands. You can ask Siri to share ETA (estimated time of arrival) with a friend, or search through your texts to see if you made any lunch plans with a family member and more.

With onscreen awareness, Siri will be able to understand and take action with users’ content in more apps over time. For example, if a friend texts a user their new address in Messages, the receiver can say, “Add this address to his contact card.”

With Apple Intelligence, Siri will be able to take hundreds of new actions in and across Apple and third-party apps. For example, a user could say, “Bring up that article about cicadas from my Reading List,” or “Send the photos from the barbecue on Saturday to Malia,” and Siri will take care of it.

Here's where things get interesting though. Siri also integrates ChatGPT into the Apple ecosystem. Whenever Siri feels like a question or a command can be better answered by ChatGPT, it will ask you whether you want to access ChatGPT, and if you allow it, it will pass on the command to ChatGPT and that will take care of the rest for you.

Apple said, "Additionally, ChatGPT will be available in Apple’s systemwide Writing Tools, which help users generate content for anything they are writing about. With Compose, users can also access ChatGPT image tools to generate images in a wide variety of styles to complement what they are writing."

Apple is using the Private Cloud Compute for enabling AI features which can't be processed on the device. The Cupertino tech giant has confirmed that no data of the users will be stored here.