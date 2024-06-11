Telehouse Officially Launches Data Centers in Downtown Toronto, Canada



Telehouse Canada, the data centre brand of Japanese operator KDDI, has officially launched its first three data centres in downtown Toronto. The move follows their acquisition last June and the opening of a new Canadian subsidiary, KDDI Canada, to support the rollout of high-speed internet in the country. The announcement marks Telehouse Canada's plans to grow the country's carrier ecosystem, continue expanding its facilities to power Canada's digital transformation, and support the rollout of high-speed internet nationwide, Telehouse Canada said on Monday.

Locations and Infrastructure

The company said its three new carrier-neutral data centres, located at 151 Front Street West, 250 Front Street West, and 905 King Street West, act as centres of Canadian telecommunications and central meeting points for internet service providers (ISPs), application service providers (ASPs), and Canada's largest telecommunication carrier networks.

Telehouse also noted that over half of all Canada's carriers, service providers (xSPs), and content providers have a presence at Telehouse Canada's data centres, which currently host around 200 connectivity partners.

Expertise and Future Plans

"We are the first global leader with specialised data centre expertise to own and operate these facilities, and we're bringing more than three decades of experience helping organisations grow," said Telehouse Canada.

Looking ahead, Telehouse Canada is exploring opportunities to leverage KDDI and Telehouse's global expertise to meet the growing Canadian demand for more AI-supportive data centre infrastructure. Now fully operational, the carrier-neutral data centres provide more than 30 MW of IT load, the official release said.