Apple Talks About Privacy with Apple Intelligence: You will be in Control

Talks about privacy have flooded the internet as Apple Intelligence was announced, which also integrates ChatGPT into the system. Tech tycoon and billionaire Elon Musk said that he would not allow employees to use iPhones at his companies.









He said, "It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy! Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river."

However, this is not the truth. Apple has developed its own AI foundation models. Apple has confirmed during WWDC that they have a host of their own foundational models, and used a host of licensed content to train and fine-tune their models. Basically, most of the AI that you will see on Apple OS will be Apple's only. ChatGPT is just an extension, which will be the decision of the users to allow what kind of data they want to share. Users can always choose not to share any data with ChatGPT integrated with OS.

Further, most of the AI processing will happen on the devices locally. Some things, that can't be processed on the device, will be sent to the cloud. Apple is calling it the Private Cloud Computer, under which, none of the user data will be stored by Apple, and it is meant solely for processing these AI functionality for users.

To keep things ultra-secure, Apple has built its own servers in its own data centers, and will not be taking the help of any third party which makes the data of the users compromised.

Apple said in its blog, "Privacy protections are built in for users who access ChatGPT — their IP addresses are obscured, and OpenAI won’t store requests. ChatGPT’s data-use policies apply for users who choose to connect their account."

"Independent experts can inspect the code that runs on Apple silicon servers to verify privacy, and Private Cloud Compute cryptographically ensures that iPhone, iPad, and Mac do not talk to a server unless its software has been publicly logged for inspection," Apple said.

So I guess, you don't have to be worried about your data being shared with other companies or being stored by Apple.