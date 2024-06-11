Vivacom Tests 5.5G Mobile Technology in Bulgaria



Bulgarian operator Vivacom has launched tests of 5.5G mobile technology services. The company reported achieving download speeds of over 10 Gbps and upload speeds of over 1 Gbps in its 5.5G lab tests. Vivacom became the first in Bulgaria to conduct tests of the latest 5.5G mobile technology, the company said on Monday. The technology represents the next important phase in 5G and is based on the mobile network standard 5G Advanced (Release 18), which was finalised just a month ago.

Commenting on the trials, Vivacom said, "We are the first telecom operator in Bulgaria to test 5.5G and one of the first worldwide, cementing our role as an innovator in the telecom sector in the country. The results from our 5.5G tests in a laboratory environment are very impressive at this stage. We achieved average download speeds of over 10 Gbps and upload speeds over 1 Gbps. This confirms a 10-fold increase in network capacity compared to the initial 5G standard."

"With this, it will be possible to increase data speed and the number of networked devices up to 10 times. In a world of continuous increase in mobile data usage, the new technology will enable next-generation services and help the evolution of mobile networks towards the 6G era, which is expected to begin in 2030," Vivacom added.

Benefits of 5.5G

The 5.5G technology offers benefits, including better performance, higher efficiency, and lower latency. It will significantly enhance AI integration into network solutions, optimising energy consumption and productivity. The increased capacity will support high-speed broadband needed for advanced services like 3D applications, mobile cloud services, gaming, AR/VR, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities, the company said.

Commercialising 5.5G for Bulgarian Users

"If further tests we have planned in a real environment are successful, we will upgrade the first base stations in Bulgaria to 5.5G. This means that we are creating the prerequisite for commercialising this new technology for the future benefit of Bulgarian users before it becomes available in many other markets across the world," said Vivacom.

Release 18 also introduces key features like RedCap (Reduced Capability) and Passive IoT, crucial for industrial applications. RedCap improves connectivity and reduces energy consumption and costs, ideal for dense environments like smart cities. Passive IoT enables cost-effective monitoring and localisation of devices without external power, suitable for logistical chains and manufacturing lines, the official release said.