Xiaomi 14 Civi Launched in India with Segment First Specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker has equipped this device with many industry firsts for its price segment. For the unaware, Civi stands for "Cinematic Vision". The inspiration for this device has been taken from the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra already available in India. Also, in the keynote during the launch, Xiaomi said that its Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra will get software updates till 2029, making the devices future-proof. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India.









Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will be available in two variants - 12GB+512GB for Rs 47,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 42,999. There will be a Rs 3,000 instant discount with an ICIC Bank credit or debit card. The device will go on first sale from June 20, 2024, on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Pre-booking will start at 2 PM today, and users pre-booking the device will get a free Redmi Watch 3 Active. Also, users purchasing this device will get 100GB of cloud storage with Google One for six months and will be included in Xiaomi Priority Club. Oh, and yes, there will be 3 months of YouTube Premium too.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Specifications in India

Let's start with the design. Xiaomi 14 Civi is 7.4mm thin and weighs only 177 grams. The device has a balanced weight management and a premium metal frame. The Xiaomi 14 Civi also has a quad-curved body finish, which makes it very premium. The sides are equally curved, which will give you a great sense of satisfaction whenever you look at it.

Coming to the display, you get a 6.55-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is support for 3000nits peak brightness, and the device has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top with support for Hydro Touch and Anti-Accidental Touch.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. Xiaomi 14 Civi comes with the T1 Signal Enhancement Chip which is said to improve the cellular connecitivity experience for users by 37% (compared to what? Xiaomi didn't specify!). There's also IceLoop Cooling technology which offers up to 3x more cooling (compared to what, again Xiaomi didn't specify).

It is a 5G supportive phone, and packs a 4700mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. It will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS. The device has a triple camera setup at the rear with a Leica 50MP main sensor, a Leica 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and a Leica 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there's a dual 32MP selfie setup with support for vlogging, and more. Xiaomi has added AI Magic Erase, AI Expansion, and AI Portrait to this phone.