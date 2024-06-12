Telecom Namibia Partners With Sparkle to Access Equiano Subsea Cable: Report

Strengthening Namibia's Connectivity with High-Speed, Low-Latency Infrastructure.

Highlights

  • Telecom Namibia collaborates with Sparkle for Equiano subsea cable access.
  • Sparkle's Tier-1 status amplifies Africa's telecommunications network.
  • Redundancy measures ensure uninterrupted service.

Telecom Namibia Enhances Connectivity With Sparkle Partnership on Equiano Subsea Cable
National telecommunications operator Telecom Namibia has announced a partnership with Sparkle to access the Equiano subsea cable, which connects Portugal to South Africa and offers high-speed, low-latency capabilities, according to local media reports. This partnership marks the fifth major investment in submarine cable systems by Namibia, which has also invested in SAT3, Seacom, WACS, and Google's Equiano cable.

Benefits for Namibia's Digital Development

Sparkle will provide Telecom Namibia with capacity services on Equiano as a diversified, low-latency route between Africa and Europe, to support Namibia's digital development and growing demand for data from neighbouring countries.

According to Telecom Namibia, through this infrastructure, they will be able to provide a diversified route for data transmission, translating to a responsive internet experience for users across Namibia.

Redundancy and Continuity

Telecom Namibia explained that the partnership offers several key benefits for Namibia’s digital landscape, while the diversified route provided by the Equiano cable ensures redundancy in the subsea cable infrastructure. This means, in case of an outage on existing cables like SAT-3 or WACS, uninterrupted service continuity will be maintained.

Sparkle in Africa's Telecommunications Landscape

Sparkle is the Tier-1 global operator in Africa with its Seabone IP backbone, boasting extensive coverage on the continent, a wide network of Points of Presence (PoPs) across North Africa, Nigeria, South Africa, and Djibouti, as well as fiber capacity on the Equiano subsea cable.

