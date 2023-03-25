Seacom Services Now Live on Equiano Subsea Cable

SEACOM, Africa's leading telecommunications and managed services provider, announced that it has launched its services on the Equiano subsea cable, which landed in Cape Town, South Africa, in August 2022. As a result, the company now provides Private Line services, with an impressive latency speed of approximately 110 milliseconds (ms) between South Africa and Europe, making it the fastest direct route between the two continents.

Also Read: Du and Omantel Launch OEG Subsea Cable Project

The announcement comes after SEACOM fulfilled the necessary equipment and installation requirements with the help of its technology partner, Infinera. The cable now forms part of SEACOM's subsea cable ecosystem surrounding Africa, supported by a continent-wide Internet Protocol Multi-Protocol Label Switching (IP-MPLS) network.

Equiano subsea cable

Google announced the Equiano subsea cable in 2019, which is among Africa's most high-capacity cables. The cable spans 15,000 kilometers from Portugal to South Africa, has twelve fibre pairs, and has a design capacity of 144 Tbps. The cable has a landing station in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, as well as in other African locations, including Rupert's Bay, St. Helena; Lome, Togo; Lagos, Nigeria; and Swakopmund, Namibia. Branching units from these stations will further extend connectivity to other African countries.

Also Read: Sparkle Starts Laying the BlueMed Subsea Cable in Genoa

SEACOM express route from Cape Town to Lisbon

According to the statement by the company, "The launch comes after SEACOM has completed extensive work to support the new connection, including upgrades to its transmission and IP network both locally and internationally. As part of the service available to wholesale and enterprise clients from March, SEACOM will offer an express route from Cape Town to Lisbon. This means clients will enjoy high-speed connectivity without having their data rerouted to other countries during transmission."

According to a Regional Economic Impact Assessment by Africa Practice, commissioned by Google and published in 2021, the cable will increase South Africa's GDP by USD 5.8 billion and create 180,000 indirect jobs by 2025.

Also Read: Vocus Rolls Out Final Segment of Its DJSC Subsea Cable

SEACOM Express Route

SEACOM has acquired a full fibre pair with a capacity of 12 Tbps on the Express Route, which results in reduced latency between Africa and Europe. As a result, the SEACOM Express Route provides the quickest and most direct path between Africa and Europe, with the lowest possible latency. This route enables Operators, ISPs, Telcos, Content Providers, and Enterprises with the fastest direct path between Africa and Europe with the lowest latency, connecting to key South African and European data centres.