BSNL Fiber Broadband Offers that Will Expire in 5 Days

Users going for a new BSNL Bharat Fibre connection before March 31, 2023, will get Rs 500 off on the installation charges. Further, the existing landline users of the state-run telco can get a discount of Rs 1200 on conversion to Bharat Fibre service. This offer is also available up until March 31, 2023.

BSNL Bharat Fibre, one of the largest internet service providers (ISP) in the country, is giving limited-time offers to new customers. Whether you are a new customer or an existing landline customer of the state-run telco, there is an offer for you. The offer that we are talking about comes with discounts on the new connection and is only going to be there for the next 5 days, excluding today. These offers are beneficial for customers who are looking for new Bharat Fibre connections. BSNL Bharat Fibre offers services in all parts of the country. Let's take a look at the offers.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Offers for New Connections

Users going for a new BSNL Bharat Fibre connection before March 31, 2023, will get Rs 500 off on the installation charges. Further, the existing landline users of the state-run telco can get a discount of Rs 1200 on conversion to Bharat Fibre service. This offer is also available up until March 31, 2023.

Both the offers from the company are aimed at boosting the addition of new connections before the end of the current financial year. To purchase a new Bharat Fibre connection, you can go to the nearest office of the company, or alternatively, you can also go to the website of BSNL and book a connection from there.

BSNL Bharat Fibre has broadband plans starting from just Rs 329 per month with up to 20 Mbps of speed and 1TB of data. There are several plans, some of which also come with high-speed and OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Unfortunately, there are no plans that offer speeds of more than 300 Mbps. So if you want speeds of more than 300 Mbps, then you will have to look for options from other ISPs such as Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, and more.

