Empire Access Expands Fiber Internet to Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

Bringing Advanced Connectivity to Nearly 4,000 Homes and Businesses.

Highlights

  • Empire Access expands fiber internet to Bloomsburg, PA.
  • Nearly 4,000 addresses to benefit from high-speed connectivity.
  • Completion of full buildout expected by Q1 2025.

American fiber internet service provider (ISP) Empire Access has announced the expansion of its high-speed internet network into Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. This expansion will deliver fiber internet services to nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in the area, joining other rural and small urban communities in Northern Pennsylvania and Upstate New York, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Bahrain Network Commences Migration of Old Copper Lines to Fiber




Service Rollout and Benefits

Empire Access has already begun service rollout following the completion of the first phase of construction. The company promises faster and more affordable internet options, aiming to elevate local connectivity standards.

"We are excited to expand into Bloomsburg, where we see a great opportunity to enhance the quality of internet services available to its community," said Bob VanDelinder, Vice President of Sales at Empire Access. "Our goal is to provide Bloomsburg residents and businesses with faster, more affordable internet options, setting a new standard for the market."

Also Read: Adamo Triples Spanish Fiber Subscriber Base With Beyond Now’s Platform

Timeline for Completion

Empire Access said it prioritises investment in underserved areas, offering competitive plans and symmetrical internet speeds to meet modern demands for both residential and business customers. The company also commits to local support, creating job opportunities and maintaining strong community ties.

The ISP says the full buildout is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2025.

