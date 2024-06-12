Airtel Payments Bank Savings Account Offers up to 7% Interest and More

Airtel Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, allows users to open instant digital savings accounts. A highlight of this account is that it allows zero balance without any charge. In fact, there are solutions for businesses as well. But right now, we will be focusing on the savings account that Airtel Payments Bank offers to customers. If you have the Airtel Thanks app, you can access Payments Bank through that to open an account.









Airtel Payments Bank offers up to 7% interest on savings to customers. Since everything is digital, you don't have to go anywhere to open an account. There are many things you can do with your Payments Bank account. Mentioned below are some of them.

Airtel Payments Bank: Things You Can Do!

If you are a UPI lover, you can create a UPI ID and link your bank account to make payments on the go using Airtel Payments Bank. There is also the option to enable Safe Banking. It is an added layer of security for the customers to ensure that no transaction takes place without your permission.

You can also purchase FASTag and recharge it seamlessly with the Airtel Payments Bank. This will help you zip through the tolls on highways across India.

Airtel Payments Bank also offers customers an instant debit card to withdraw cash and make payments over POS devices. You can also order the physical eco-friendly debit card made with 99% recycled PVC and get benefits of up to Rs 10,000 for e-commerce and shopping.

There is also a Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch, through which you can make payments on the go. It is designed and sold in collaboration with Noise. To know more about the smartwatch, refer to the link below.

