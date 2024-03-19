Airtel Payments Bank Launches Smart Watch for Contactless Payments



Airtel Payments Bank today announced the launch of a Smart Watch to bring Tap and Pay to every wrist. In its endeavour for a New Way to Pay and to make contactless payments accessible to a larger customer base, Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with the smartwatch brand Noise and Mastercard.

"Bringing the power of Tap and Pay to every wrist, the initiative will empower users to unlock the full potential of smart wearables and democratize convenient financial solutions, enabling users to stay ahead of the curve and enjoy the benefits of the future of payments," Airtel Payments Bank said on Tuesday.









Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch

Airtel Payments Bank said it will enable these smartwatches developed by Noise to boost Tap and Pay capabilities and enhance the experience for users by bringing the convenience of contactless payments through the smart wearables. The new smartwatch is now available to be purchased at Rs 2,999.

Seamless Integration with Airtel Thanks App

Airtel Payments Bank savings account customers can purchase the smartwatch from the Airtel Thanks App, while customers who are new to the bank can order the smartwatch immediately by opening a bank account digitally on the Airtel Thanks App. Once the smartwatch is linked to the account, users can immediately commence making payments by simply tapping the watch on Point of Sale (POS) machines with the Tap N Pay facility, Airtel said.

According to Airtel Payments Bank, customers would be able to make payments between Rs 1 to Rs 25,000 per day using the Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch. The smartwatch is equipped with an array of health and productivity features, comes with a 1.85-inch square dial, and enables contactless payments directly from the wearable. The smartwatch's NFC chip is supported by the Mastercard network to make payments for all customers' lifestyle needs, the company said.

Wearable Payment Solutions

Airtel Payments Bank said, "Urban digital customers now have a seamless solution for on-the-go digital payments through our partnership with Noise and Mastercard. The Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch revolutionizes how customers engage in contactless payments, offering unparalleled convenience. With this innovation, customers can effortlessly make transactions without the hassle of carrying extra cards or using their phones for small payments."

"This smartwatch is the first wearable device that the bank has launched. The Bank will be coming up with more options and innovative payment solutions to enhance the digital banking experience, ensuring convenience and security for our valued customers," Airtel Payments Bank added.

Smart Watch Features

The smartwatch, equipped with Bluetooth calling capability, comes with a battery life of up to 10 days, and IP68 water resistance. The watch features a 4.69" cm TFT LCD with 550 nits brightness and is available in both black and blue colour options. Furthermore, it includes a Stress Monitor feature, SpO2 Monitoring, 150+ cloud-based watch faces, and supports 120 different sports modes.

Airtel Payments Bank noted that the smartwatch is the start of a long-term partnership with Noise, to come up with the next phase of innovations on wearables for Smart Payment Solutions.