REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Surat District of Gujarat

Reported by Srikapardhi

The network expansion project in Surat covers 165 villages, encompassing a population base of 2.5 lakh, Airtel said on Tuesday.

Highlights

  • Additional network sites deployed in Surat district by Bharti Airtel.
  • Direct benefits to rural areas including Kamrej, Chorasi, Olpad, Mangrol, and Palsana.
  • Airtel will augment its network coverage across 7,000 villages in Gujarat.

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of additional sites in the Surat district of Gujarat to densify its network. The network expansion project in Surat covers 165 villages, encompassing a population base of 2.5 lakh, Airtel said on Tuesday. This follows earlier network footprint expansions in the Bharuch, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Botad, and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Expands Network Coverage in Gujarat’s Rural Regions




Rural Network Expansion in Surat

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Kamrej, Chorasi (Surat), Olpad, Mangrol, and Palsana under the Surat district will directly benefit from this network expansion. The expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural parts of Surat.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project in Gujarat

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel aims to expand its network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. In Gujarat, with this initiative, Airtel will augment its network coverage across 7,000 villages, encompassing the entire state.

Specifically, under the REP, Airtel covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh population across these districts.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna Districts of Maharashtra

Impact and Coverage

Airtel has also enhanced its fiber presence in Gujarat by deploying additional capacities, which will support the growing demand for high-speed data services in the region.

Airtel said it has densified its network across 5,875 villages by deploying additional sites for seamless connectivity. Its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

