REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna Districts of Maharashtra

The Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna network enhancement project was undertaken across 1800 villages, covering a population base of 30 lakhs, Airtel announced on Monday.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel intensifies network presence in Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna districts of Maharashtra.
  • Emphasis on delivering seamless high-speed internet access to rural areas.
  • Rural Enhancement Project aims to extend coverage to 60,000 villages by 2024.

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna districts of Maharashtra to densify its network. The Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna network enhancement project was undertaken across 1800 villages, covering a population base of 30 lakhs, Airtel announced on Monday. This follows earlier network footprint expansion in Nashik and Solapur districts of Maharashtra, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Nashik District of Maharashtra




Rural Network Expansion in Maharashtra

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Sillod, Soegaon, Vaijapur, Gangapur, Paithan, Phulambri, Kannad, Khultabad, Jalna, Ambad, Partur, Bhokardan, Jafrabad, Badnapur, Ghansavangi, and Mantha under the Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna district will directly benefit from this network enhancement.

According to Airtel, this expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna. The company disclosed that it has invested additional capital expenditure to enhance its network connectivity for an enhanced experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project

Airtel aims to expand its network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024 under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP). Reportedly, the REP project covers nine districts of Maharashtra, including Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Bid, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Nanded, Jalna, and Buldana. With this initiative, Airtel will augment its network coverage across 5000 villages, covering the entire state.

Also Read: Rural Enhancement Project: Airtel Expands Network in Solapur District of Maharashtra

Additionally, Airtel has also enhanced its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities, supporting the growing demand for high-speed data services in this region.

Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers, Airtel reported.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

