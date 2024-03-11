REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Nashik District of Maharashtra



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has announced that it has deployed additional sites in the Nashik district of Maharashtra to densify its network. The Nashik network enhancement project was undertaken across 1250 villages covering a population base of 26 lakh, Bharti Airtel said on Monday. This network footprint expansion follows Airtel's recent network densification announcement in Wayanad and Kozhikode Districts of Kerala, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Wayanad and Kozhikode Districts of Kerala









Network Expansion in Nashik

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Dindori, Peth, Kalwan, Surgana, Chandwad, Deola, Baglan, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Yeola, Niphad, and Sinnar under the Nashik district will benefit from this network enhancement. Airtel has stepped up its investments to enhance its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber.

Focus on Tourist Destinations

With a focus on supporting and promoting Indian Tourism, Airtel emphasized that top tourist destinations in Nashik, including Ramkund, Sula Vineyards, Pandavleni Caves, and Kalaram Temple, are equipped with better network coverage, making Airtel available even in remote locations.

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Thrissur District of Kerala

Airtel's National Rural Enhancement Project

Airtel has been expanding its network in rural regions under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), under which the company will augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. As part of this, Airtel will augment its network coverage across 5,000 villages, covering the entire state of Maharashtra.

Also Read: Airtel Launches New Xstream AirFiber Plans With Live TV, OTT Benefits

REP in Maharashtra

The rural enhancement project covers nine districts of Maharashtra, including Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Bid, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Nanded, Jalna, and Buldana. This will help Airtel expand coverage in rural villages in the state, extending services into rural and unconnected areas.

Airtel said it has also enhanced its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities, which will support the growth of demand for high-speed data services in this region. Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.