Airtel Payments Bank launches BizKhata for Small Businesses and Merchants

Airtel Payments Bank has launched its current account - BizKhata, which comes with unlimited transactions and instant activation for small merchants and business partners across the country. Airtel Payments Bank, the only profitable full-scale payments bank, is raising the bar by ramping up the services offered by Payments Bank. Now, Airtel Payments Bank has announced its current account offering for small merchants and business partners.

Many small business owners continue using savings accounts for their business needs due to their inability to maintain the required minimum balance for business accounts. This creates difficulties in differentiating personal and business transactions.

Airtel Payments Bank's BizKhata Benefits

Airtel Payments Bank's BizKhata has been designed specifically for these small merchants and business owners. It brings all business transactions to one platform and allows them to maintain clear records while enjoying multiple banking benefits.

Unlimited transactions: Merchants and partners can enjoy Unlimited credit and debit transactions. Please note that Unlimited Transactions are subject to the fair practices code to avoid fraudulent activity. Instant Activation: The customer can start using the account within 5 minutes of opening it. Zero Minimum Balance: The account has no minimum balance condition. Safe and Seamless Payment digitization: Business owners can receive and make online payment transfers to any bank across India through IMPS, UPI, NEFT and IFT. In addition, the account comes linked to a QR code to receive payments from any UPI app. Auto Sweep-out: Day-end balance above Rs 200,000 will be auto sweep-out to a current account with the partner bank. With a single click, the user can transfer the sweep amount back to the business account. One-click transaction history: Business owners can download the transaction history with a single click and reconcile transactions.

Airtel Payments Bank is offering its current account solution to both new and existing merchants and business partners. Opening this account is a simple and quick process, taking only 5 minutes with biometric verification and minimal documentation requirements.

