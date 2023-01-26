Airtel Payments Bank: How to Create a UPI Handle

Airtel Payments Bank is the first payments bank in India that offers its customers a wide range of financial services. It is a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, one of India's largest telecommunications companies. Airtel Payments Bank was launched in November 2016 as a pilot of its banking services in Rajasthan and became the first payments bank to start operations in India.

Airtel Payments Bank

The Bank provides a wide range of services, including opening savings accounts, depositing and withdrawing cash, and other banking transactions. Airtel Payments Bank's services can be accessed through its network of banking points across the country and through the Airtel Thanks app.

One of the key features of Airtel Payments Bank is its integration with the Airtel mobile network, allowing customers to use their mobile number as their account number. This makes it easy for customers to access their account and conduct transactions using their mobile phone and Airtel Thanks App.

Airtel Payments Bank services can be accessed via the web-based platform or Airtel Thanks App. However, you can also use the Make or Receive payments feature of the Airtel Thanks app by linking your Bank account registered with your mobile number.

Make Payments using Airtel Thanks App

Airtel Thanks App provides convenient options for paying money. All you need is to verify your mobile number registered with the Bank, which automatically creates a UPI with the @airtel handle, and you are ready to make or receive payments via the Airtel Thanks app.

Also Read: Airtel Payments Bank: 5 Features You Must Know

How to Create UPI Handle on Airtel Thanks App

Creating a UPI handle with Airtel Payments Bank is a relatively simple process that can be done through the Airtel Thanks app. Here are the general steps you can follow:

UPI PIN: First, you must create a secure banking PIN called the Airtel UPI PIN. This PIN allows you to make an online transaction on your mobile and provides you with safety. Open Airtel Thanks App Tap on the Pay section. Most of the time, you will automatically be presented with the Link Bank Account option. Tap on 'Link Bank Account.' Request for SMS Verification by clicking on SMS Verification.

Ensure you have selected your registered mobile number and it has a sufficient SMS balance. Airtel Payments Bank will verify your number. Select the Bank which is registered against your mobile number. The Airtel Thanks app will automatically verify your number and add the Bank account associated with the mobile number.

Note: If you are adding your bank account for the first time, you need to enter the last six digits of your Debit Card and Expiry Date. Enter OTP and create UPI PIN. This process will be skipped if done earlier. Airtel Thanks App will automatically create a UPI handle with - mobilenumber@airtel extension.

Make Payments using Airtel Thanks App

Once registered with the Airtel Thanks App, you can scan any QR Code to make payments, Pay to a Phone number, Self-transfer to your other existing accounts, Pay to UPI ID, Pay to a Bank account and Check the Balance. So, every time you need to make payments using Thanks App, you need to enter the UPI PIN for safety.

Please note that the above steps may vary depending on the version of the app and your device type. If faced issues, contact customer support for more accurate and up-to-date information. Airtel Payments Bank's services can be accessed by Airtel customers on their mobile phones through the Airtel Money app, through USSD by dialing *400#, or via a simple IVR by dialing 400.

Also Read: Airtel RewardsMini Subscription Benefits From Airtel Payments Bank Explained

Airtel also offers flat Rs 20 cash back on your first three transactions using Airtel Thanks App. After all, nothing would be better, safe and more secure than the Payments and transactions done using your very own telco network and app after the Official Banking platforms.